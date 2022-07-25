ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls Falcons win Pacific Northwest 16-18 title, clinch trip to Babe Ruth World Series

By STAFF REPORTS
Herald and News
 3 days ago

The Klamath Falls Falcons are headed back to the Babe Ruth World Series. Left-hander Owen...

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Commentary: Kiger Stadium was the place to be for Babe Ruth regional

The Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament played out the way it was laid out on paper – the two undefeated teams from pool play advanced to the championship game, but not without some interesting moments throughout the competition. There is little doubt the two teams in the championship...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in U.S. Northwest

The scorching heat spell that's hit Klamath County and the Pacific Northwest is now expected to last longer than forecasters had initially predicted, setting parts of the normally temperate region on course to break heat waves duration records. The mercury hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday in Klamath Falls, just...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Multiple cooling locations open in Klamath County

The nation, including Oregon, is in the grip of a heat event that promises record temperatures by the close of the week. Listed below are places local people can go to get out of the heat and experience some cool, fresh air. • Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St....
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Two more wolf kills near Fort Klamath

Two more cattle kills by the Rogue Wolf Pack in the Fort Klamath area last week have been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. According to a report issued Tuesday, July 26, the most recent incident occurred Saturday, July 23. That morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 825-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture. Portions of the hindquarters and intestines had been consumed with the remaining tissues intact. It is estimated the steer died approximately 36 to 48 hours before the investigation.
FORT KLAMATH, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon to welcome first resident-owned community in Talent

Talent, Ore. — Southern Oregon is set to have its first resident-owned community where the Almeda fire burned hundreds of homes after a statewide non-profit teamed up with a Rogue Valley community organization to purchase the property. Rose Ojeda, Director of Manufactured Housing for the Community and Shelter Assistance...
TALENT, OR
Herald and News

Two Rivers to host Art Estate sale

Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin will be selling the works by Chiloquin artist Kim Casey Primm during an Art Estate sale next month. Primm's sister, Vicki Primm, is selling his works during this memorial show and sale from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
CHILOQUIN, OR
Herald and News

NEW GUY IN TOWN: Basin Martin Bar offers drinks, food and refinement

My first thought upon entering Basin Martini Bar was, “Whoa. I’m not sure I’m allowed to be here.”. Of course, this reaction was not an indictment of the downtown bar and restaurant in question, but rather the natural state of being for a person who rarely finds himself at a location fancier than, say, P.F. Chang’s.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Community group holds rally for endangered C'waam and Koptu

This weekend marked the first Rally for the C’waam and Koptu in what nonprofit organization AMBODAT hopes will become an annual occurrence. A recent press release from the Klamath Tribes Administration announced the upcoming event. Hosted by the community group AMBODAT, the rally was on behalf of these two endemic species, in the pursuit of the restoration of their populations and their ecosystem.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Babe Ruth
KDRV

ODF cancels Wildfire Risk meeting in Grants Pass after receiving threat

The Oregon Department of Forestry has canceled two meetings this week in Grants Pass and Medford to discuss the Wildfire Risk map. After the meetings were announced, the ODF office in Grants Pass received a threat the law enforcement considered concerning, and out of an abundance of caution, ODF chose to cancel the meeting scheduled for this evening in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Herald and News

Baker Jr., Larry Ray

Larry Ray Baker Jr. passed away on July 16, 2022 in Keno, OR. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 30,2022 at 10am. We ask that you please be there by 9:30am. Address: 2850 Stinson Way Klamath Falls, OR 97603. A reception will be held after for those who wish to join and share memories of Larry. Please bring a potluck dish to share. Larry's obituary can be viewed at www.ohairwards.com .
KENO, OR
Herald and News

Amid heat wave, organizations distribute AC units to vulnerable Oregonians

Over the weekend, nonprofits distributed 500 air conditioning units to households in the Portland area thanks to a $5 million allocation from the Legislature. The Oregon Health Authority said it distributed the units through three community organizations: the Portland Open Bible Church, Rockwood Community Development Corp., which serves that community in unincorporated Multnomah County near Gresham, and the Portland-based Somali American Council of Oregon. The units are among 1,000 the health authority has purchased with the legislative allocation. It plans to buy 2,000 more units this summer to distribute. The units are going to vulnerable Oregonians, the health authority said, including older adults, homebound individuals and those with medical conditions exacerbated by extreme heat. Those on Medicare or who’ve received services in the past year through the state Department of Human Services or the health authority qualify. The units delivered this weekend arrived just in time for a heat wave Monday. In the Portland area, temperatures spiked at 98 degrees. In Medford, they hit 103 degrees Monday and 104 in Ashland. Pendleton on Monday also had temperatures in the triple digits – 102 degrees. The National Weather Service is forecasting the heat wave to last through Friday. It expects temperatures to rise above 100 degrees in Pendleton, Redmond and the Portland area on Tuesday, with Medford reaching 108 degrees. The health authority said more heat waves will come. “Climate change has made extreme heat events the rule, not the exception, during Oregon’s summer months,” Patrick Allen, health authority director, said in a statement. “These air conditioning units are a necessary step for building resilience to this health threat, particularly for those most vulnerable to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death.” The health authority said in a statement it will install the units in all homes, even if they’re prohibited in homeowner or renter agreements, provided they don’t pose a safety hazard. The Legislature also allocated $7 million for the state Department of Human Services for an expansion of centers to keep people without homes or others cool, warm or breathing unpolluted air. But that effort has been slow to advance. The state has been reminding employers they have to protect workers when temperatures hit 80 degrees, the health authority said. A heat rule, adopted in May, requires employers to provide access to shade and cool water, allow cool-down breaks and provide information about mandated protections. Heat stroke can be deadly, with symptoms that include a high body temperature of 103 degrees; hot, red, dry or damp skin; headache; dizziness; nausea; and confusion. Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating; cold, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; tiredness or weakness; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; dizziness; headache; or fainting. To treat heat exhaustion, get the person to a cool place, put a wet cloth on their body or give them a cool bath and give them water to sip. The person should seek medical help if the symptoms worsen or last more than an hour. People with a chronic medical condition such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or cancer may be less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature, the health authority said. Also, some medications can worsen the impact of extreme heat. People in these categories should make sure they stay hydrated and cool. Be wary of exercising in extreme heat – or working outdoors. Those who do should pay particular attention to staying as cool and hydrated, the health authority said.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Mazama's Basin Partners Internship Program

Klamath businesses in need of hard working youngsters, look no further: Wednesday, July 27 is the showcase of students who took part in and completed internships with local businesses during the summer break. Every summer, Mazama High School offers the Basin Partners Internship (BPI) program for 10th- and 11th-grade students...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County Library has annual Street Fair booked for Aug. 3

The downtown Klamath County Library’s annual Outdoor Street fair returns AT 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. The library staff will be blocking off South Third Street in front of the library for a spectacular festival. Check out a demonstration from the Klamath Beekeepers Association, play in a bouncy house,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Pratt, Constance Ann

Constance Ann Pratt, 78, a long time resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on July 21, 2022 with her family by her side. At her request, no formal funeral services will be held. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic names new chief medical officer

Sky Lakes President and CEO David Cauble announced Tuesday that Grant Niskanen has been named the new Sky Lakes Chief Medical Officer. Niskanen is a long-time family practice physician in Klamath Falls, having served as the Sky Lakes Vice President of Medical Affairs since 2013 while also caring for patients at Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic.

Community Policy