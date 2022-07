At birth, a genetic mutation robbed Desmond Blair of his hands.But Blair was taught never to allow his circumstances to deter his trajectory in life. His mother and grandmother encouraged him to find his own way to do things as a child growing up in Dallas. "Your journey is going to be different and we have to figure this out, and so it was always that mindset of, you know, still expect excellence, but we gotta figure out how to get there," the 35-year-old told CBS News' Omar Villafranca.Blair's creativity led him to an unlikely career path for someone with a...

