Work has begun on the interior of the new Montgomery Village Starbucks, which will be located at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave.) The drive through menu screen/speaker was also installed earlier today, July 27. Coming soon signage was erected in mid-June and the majority of the exterior construction was also completed around that time. No opening date has been announced but the store is expected to open by the fall.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO