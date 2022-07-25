Brewer’s Alley 26th Anniversary Celebration

Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
Beer Bingo and beermosas time! Beer Bingo starts when we open and goes until 5 p.m. When you purchase a beer, you get a bingo card to play, games are every hour, and there are prizes for the winners every game!
This weekend downtown, you’ll be able to participate in a true outdoor summer bash with beer, music, and food trucks, as well as find ice cream, both in a dish and on the walls! We’re focused on self-care with both yoga and art therapy, ready to play beer bingo, and even enjoy music from a chamber orchestra totally devoted to playing only, wait for it…video game music!
When it comes to food, most Americans would say that they eat meat regularly, and if they were asked what's one dish that they like to order when going out, they would probably say a good steak. Now, while it's true that there are plenty of people out there who either don't like the taste of meat or they don't eat it because of other reasons, this article is for those who love a good steak and are looking for new restaurants to go out.
Work has begun on the interior of the new Montgomery Village Starbucks, which will be located at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave.) The drive through menu screen/speaker was also installed earlier today, July 27. Coming soon signage was erected in mid-June and the majority of the exterior construction was also completed around that time. No opening date has been announced but the store is expected to open by the fall.
Yogamour is pleased to announce our most recent collaboration with the Frederick Arts Council at 5 E 2nd Street in Downtown Frederick. Enjoy the artful environment of this spacious venue every Thursday from 12:30p to 1:15p. Take a lunch break and tend to the well-being of your mind, body and spirit.
Restaurant industry professionals and their fans gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center earlier this week for the 40th Annual RAMMY Awards as Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced winners and a range of special distinctions in a number of categories celebrating excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service. Three Montgomery County restaurants were presented with awards.
Jazzercise, a fitness franchise that combines dance, strength and resistance training with popular music for a full-body workout class, will be opening a new location in Muddy Branch Square next to Giant. The workout classes that have been around for over 50 years have additional Montgomery County locations in Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, and Silver Spring.
If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these eight highly-rated buffets in Maryland. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
FREDERICK, MD (DC News Now) — A mural artist in Frederick County is upset her mural was covered up in a public library. After weeks of trying to understand why she was told the library wanted to make a more “calming space” for nursing mothers. “The former director of the library commissioned me with other […]
Come enjoy delicious, farm-fresh South Mountain Creamery Ice cream and take home a beautifully handmade, one of a kind pottery bowl!. Join us for our annual Brain Freeze fundraiser to benefit the Frederick Rescue Mission.
Rock Creek Property Group, LLC (“Rock Creek”) has announced it has acquired 51,000 square feet and two floors at 9707 Key West Avenue in Rockville, MD. The property is strategically located in the epicenter of Montgomery County’s life science cluster. This is the second acquisition by Rock Creek’s Fund III and the purchase price was $8.925 million. The three-story office building is divided into two condominium units owned by separate entities. The unit acquired by Rock Creek, comprises the entire second and third floors each measuring approximately 25,500 square feet. Rock Creek plans to rebrand the space as Precision Labs™ | Shady Grove, adding to its burgeoning first class life science portfolio.
In the Great Appalachian Valley, with mountains on the horizon, Hagerstown is a city that has long been affected by its geography. The nickname Hub City, goes back to the 19th century when no fewer than five railroads converged in Hagerstown. Earlier, the city was in the crosshairs of the...
WiseGuys has the Home Free presale password! Anyone with this pre-sale code will have the opportunity to order tickets before the public!!!. You don’t want to miss Home Free’s event in Hagerstown do you? Tickets may sell out when they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they become sold out.
A woman who intentionally left a dog high and dry - literally - to fend for itself on the side of the road during the recent heatwave in Maryland will face charges for abandoning the pup in Hagerstown, police said. Members of the Hagerstown Police Department received a report of...
The Frederick Arts Council is Frederick County’s umbrella arts organization, a resource and advocate for all local artists, creatives, and culturally-minded community members. FAC gives grants to individuals and organizations, provides programming, and serves as a liaison for the arts with all levels of government. FAC Art Center. The...
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of Bell Fair Oaks, a 246-unit, value-add multihousing community in Fairfax, Virginia. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer in this transaction. Built in 1989, Bell Fair Oaks features multiple unit finish levels throughout...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Stacker) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and […]
A popular discount store chain recently opened a new location in Maryland. A new Dollar General store location recently opened at 2429 Frederick Avenue in Baltimore. The new store offers residents a convenient place to shop for everyday items at discount prices.
Comments / 0