Oklahoma's Jeffery Johnson projected to be the No. 2 defensive line transfer for 2022 by On3 Sports

By John Williams
 3 days ago
In recent history, the Oklahoma Sooners have done fantastic work acquiring players via the transfer portal to play significant roles on the team. The quarterback additions of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and now Dillon Gabriel have helped the Sooners maintain their status as one of the top programs in college football.

And while Dillon Gabriel has to take a snap for the Sooners, his move to Norman is part of what provides the optimism that the Sooners can contend in 2022. But he’s not all. The Sooners made several additions on both sides of the football that will have a significant impact in 2022.

Look no further than defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson, the transfer from Tulane.

Johnson isn’t the same type of defensive tackle that we’ve seen in recent years with Neville Gallimore, Perrion Winfrey, and even Jalen Redmond. Johnson is a space-eater and people mover who will be disruptive on the interior, making life difficult for opposing guards and centers. His presence will make life easier on the linebacker corp as they look to fill from the second level in the running game and Jalen Redmond as teams have to send two blockers Johnson’s way.

Projecting who will be the most impactful transfers at each position in the 2022 season, Jeffery Johnson was ranked No. 2 among defensive linemen by On3 Sports’ Mike Huguenin.

The skinny: Jeffery Johnson was a four-year starter at nose tackle for Tulane, including as a true freshman in 2018, before entering the transfer portal. Johnson (6-2, 313) had 44 tackles last season, along with five tackles for loss, and had 33 tackles and six TFL in 2020. OU is looking to rebuild its defensive line under new coach Brent Venables, and Johnson gives Venables and new DC Ted Roof an experienced plug-and-play guy. Johnson had a good spring for the Sooners and could end up starting next to holdover Jalen Redmond; if he doesn’t start, he’ll still be an important part of the rotation. – Huguenin, On3 Sports

In 42 games over four seasons with the Green Wave, Johnson accumulated 135 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. Against the Sooners in 2021, Johnson had six total tackles and a tackle for loss, providing a challenge for the Oklahoma offensive line.

And while he’ll make his presence known mostly as a run defender, Johnson has the ability to get after the quarterback as well. In 2021, he was tied for fourth in total pressures for Tulane, according to Pro Football Focus.

Playing with improved talent along the defensive line, Johnson should be able to make a far greater impact. Simply his presence will make things difficult on opposing rushing attacks as his 330-pound frame won’t be easily moved. That size and strength on the interior will be a welcomed addition for the Oklahoma Sooners to kick off the Brent Venables era in Norman.

