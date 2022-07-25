ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Silversun Pickups Plot Fall Tour 2022

JamBase
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilversun Pickups announced 2022 fall tour dates with support from Eliza & The Delusionals on select dates. The Physical Thrills Tour around the band’s forthcoming album of the same name gets underway in September and stretches...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

 

JamBase

Garage A Trois Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Garage A Trois recently confirmed a handful of 2022 tour dates. The trio featuring guitarist Charlie Hunter, drummer Stanton Moore and saxophonist Skerik will hit both coasts and Colorado over the next few months. GAT will first gather in Napa, California on August 26. The three-piece then heads to the...
NAPA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 28 - 31

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Summer is well underway in San Diego, and with so many events, there's something for everyone. Check out our list of things to do this weekend in America's Finest City!. THURSDAY. Where: The Magnolia; Cost: $50 to $80. Country Music Star Brett Eldredge and special guest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
JamBase

Watch Phish Perform 17-Minute ‘Sigma Oasis’ In Hartford

Phish posted pro-shot video of the 17-minute version of “Sigma Oasis” that was performed last Sunday. The exploratory take on the title track to their 2020 studio album occurred during the first set of their show at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. “Sigma Oasis” came in as...
HARTFORD, CT
topshelfmusicmag.com

Being at Bayfest San Diego 2022

Southern California is no stranger to live music; hosting hundreds of festivals throughout the year is a steeple of the palm tree riddled lifestyle. Despite these high numbers, there are some festivals locals, transplants and vacationers alike won’t want to miss. Bayfest is one of those festivals. Waterfront Park...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Atlanta#Boston#Eliza The Delusionals#The Physical Thrills Tour
What Now San Diego

Steak 48 Shares Sneak Peek of Del Mar Location

Construction is underway at Del Mar Highlands Town Center to introduce the upscale Steakhouse restaurant called Steak 48. Steak 48 recently shared initial art renderings of their new 12,000 square-foot space. Mock up illustrations show the elegantly designed exterior of the restaurant, with visibility from Del Mar Heights Rd and...
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Fizzy Yellow Beer Purchases Stone Brewing for A Song

Stone Brewing Company is being sold to Sapporo Holdings, the Japanese brewery announced last Wednesday. Sapporo announced that it has entered into a “membership interest purchase agreement” to purchase the San Diego craft brewery, following Stone’s distribution business being “carved out and transferred to the newly established subsidiary of Stone Holdings.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
JamBase

Widespread Panic Ends Beacon Theatre Residency With 5-Song Encore

Widespread Panic brought a five-night residency at New York City’s The Beacon Theatre to a close on Monday with a five-song encore. The sextet reeled off one cover after another to conclude the run with just the fourth five-song encore in the band’s 36-year history and second at a multi-set show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC 10 News KGTV

Family of Scripps Ranch man awaits answers in Maui vacation death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are grieving the death of a Scripps Ranch man after a wedding anniversary trip to Hawaii turned tragic. Photos taken a week and a half ago, show a smiling Arnell David, 45, and his wife Sherill, enjoying the waters off Maui, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary. Also on the trip: their 9-year-old son Isaiah and other family members.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Diego weekly Reader

Wholesome San Diego mom finally quits meth

Between 2016 and 2020, San Diego County saw a 92% increase in methamphetamine-related deaths. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, many of those deaths occurred in people over the age of 45. My friend Lisa Weber (not her real name) has avoided becoming one of those people, a fact which sometimes baffles me. But then, there are many baffling things about Lisa. Now 55, she began using meth as a teenager; she kept on using, despite multiple attempts to quit, until December of last year. But you wouldn’t know it to look at her. For starters, she looks closer to 40 than 55, and she is girl-next-door pretty: tall, thin, her vibrant smile revealing a full set of bright white teeth. And you wouldn’t know it to look at her life, either. She’s a minivan-driving, stay-at-home mom, the kind who volunteers to chaperone her kids’ field trips. She makes a mean cornbread casserole that is the hit of every potluck she attends, and she attends a lot of potlucks. One weekend a month, she and her husband Ted (not his real name) lead a church clean-up crew.
SAN DIEGO, CA
JamBase

Phish Tour 2022: Hartford – Setlist, Recap & The Skinny

After their triumphant return to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Phish played a one-off show at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, on a sweltering Sunday evening that boasted temperatures in the 90s at ticket time with thick humidity to match. Hartford’s modest skyscrapers were in full view from lot and stood in stark contrast to bucolic Bethel, but Phish’s strong summer tour proved capable on adapting to different environments and gathering momentum on the way.
HARTFORD, CT
Red Tricycle San Diego

Discover the Best Tide Pools near San Diego

If you are looking for a new (and free!) adventure, take your kids to explore our local tide pools—it’s a fantastic way to get outdoors and learn about sea life at low tide. Grab your ground-gripping shoes and head out to nimbly navigate our rocky shores to get close looks at crabs, sea stars and other ocean dwellers. Parenting Pro Tip: Check the tide charts before you visit so you can time your adventure (nothing worse than a tide pool day ruined by high tide).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

What $1,500 a month in housing can get you in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to rent and what you get for your money, San Diego is #1...#1 at getting the least bang for your buck. At least that's what a new survey says. Rent Café, “How Much Space You Can Get for $1,500 in the Best Cities for Renters” researched on how much square footage you can get for $1,500 a month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego May Hear Loud ‘Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

