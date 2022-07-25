ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston Man Drowns on the Salmon River Trying to Save a Dog

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BAR, Idaho (KLIX)-Rafters tried to save a Lewsiton man found floating face down in the Salmon River Saturday after he had tried to save a dog caught in the current. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the victim...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dog Injured in Scuffle with Bear Near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Great Pyrenees is recovering from injuries following an encounter with a black bear late last week near Ketchum. The large dog was walking off-leash with its owner on a trail in the East Fork area south of Ketchum on July 21, when it got into a scuffle with the bear, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian, treated for multiple bite wounds, and is recovering at home. The woman walking the dog said the bear was about the same size as her dog, about 120 pounds. Idaho Fish and Game said it wasn't sure of the extent of the bear's injuries. Conservation officers determined the encounter did not warrant the bear being trapped because it involved a bear in its natural habitat near a rural residential neighborhood. Other people have reported seeing a mother bear and cubs in the area. “When a bear or any wildlife has direct contact with an unleashed pet in wildlands we tend to not take management actions against wildlife” according to Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager in a statement, “in many situations, wildlife and pets, especially dogs, don’t mix, and can actually make an encounter rise to an attack or fight between the two. We don’t want that to happen. Dog owners should be aware that they are responsible for their pets and their actions when recreating on public land.” This is the first reported incident involving a bear and pet. Idaho Fish and Game said people in the area have encountered food-conditioned bears that have been drawn to unsecured garbage bins in neighborhoods and food at campgrounds.
KETCHUM, ID
KREM

Idaho sheriff accused of threatening church group resigning

BOISE, Idaho — Months after elected officials and community members called for his resignation, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland announced Monday he is stepping down from his position, according to a resignation letter sent out from his newly appointed attorney. Sheriff Rowland is facing felony charges for aggravated battery...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

June Death of Troy man Determined to be Fentanyl Overdose

OROFINO - According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road, near Elk River, on June 26 for a report of a unresponsive male. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Kenneth Meckel of Troy was found deceased upon the arrival of...
TROY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

82-year-old Killed in Mule Accident in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-An 82-year-old man died after being thrown from a mule late last week in Elmore County. In coordination with the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said rescue crews were able to recover the body of the man on July 21, after it was reported he had been thrown from a mule and sustained fatal injuries. With help from a private helicopter crew, rescuers were able to turn the body over to the Elmore County Coroner. The man had been riding with a friend in the Wilderness Area on the northern most part of Elmore County not far from the Boise County Line. The friend attempted life saving measures but reported the 82-year-old may have sustained serious head injuries. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said the area and distance made a ground rescue difficult.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
Lewiston, ID
Accidents
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Niagara Springs Day Park to Close for Repairs (7/29)

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular day recreation spot in the Magic Valley along the Snake River will be closed for construction for much of early August. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Idaho Power Niagara Springs Creek day park will undergo maintenance and construction beginning July 29, through mid-August; the park is next to the Niagara Springs Steelhead Hatchery. All public access to the day park will be off limits while crews work on erosion issues along the stream bank. Access to the upper part of Niagara Springs Creek will remain closed indefinitely to protect the threatened Bliss Rapid snail that live in that part of the stream. Anglers will have specific access to the creek in other parts. The closure will not impact Niagara Springs State Park. Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 for more information.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Did I See A Mountain Lion In Southeast Boise Last Night?

For the past two nights, as I looked out my window, I saw what I thought was a large cat running down the walking path headed into the Golda Harris Nature Preserve near Harris Ranch in Southeast Boise. The cat slowed down and walked into the preserve. As I looked closer, I thought, maybe it's a bobcat. After looking at pictures online, I now believe it was a small mountain lion.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon River#Accident#Lewiston Man Drowns#Lewsiton#American Bar#Tiny Idaho Towns
Post Register

Hillcrest general manager accused of committing two felonies on property

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Hillcrest Country Club general manager Max Moreno was arrested and charged with two felonies, one of sexual nature. The charges were for forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. The other was for battery with intent to commit a serious felony. Moreno was arrested...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLEWTV

The Montebon's from Lewiston's Grocery Outlet

Kylie Montebon and her husband Carlo own and operate Lewiston's Grocery Outlet on Thain Road. They keep shoppers in the know through posts on their Facebook page. "As parents of 3 very hungry boys, we're all about the bargain shopping. The easy stuff," Kylie Montebon said on Facebook. But this...
LEWISTON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Six Candidates to be Interviewed for Lincoln County Judge Friday

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to sit in on the interview process Friday for six candidates who applied for a judicial position in Lincoln County. The Fifth Judicial District announced interviews will begin July 29, in the morning starting at 9 a.m. and run through the afternoon until a little after 2 p.m. The public can watch the interviews at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone. The candidates are Brendan L. Ash, of Gooding, Samuel S. Beus, of Twin Falls, Brock H. Bischoff, of Heyburn, Lee J. Fisher, of Glenns Ferry, Tyler J. Rands, of Twin Falls, and Randy W. Smith, of Middleton. The successful candidate will fill the position of Honorable Mark A. Ingram, who is retiring. The Magistrates Commission of the Fifth Judicial District will hold a closed session following the interviews to decide on a candidate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Man Sentenced to Over 10 Years in Prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

LEWISTON - A 57-year-old Lewiston man has been sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to evidence presented in court, and in court documents, Ricky Dale Faulkner, 57, was arrested when task force officers executed a search warrant at his residence and seized over one pound of methamphetamine, cash, and a handgun. During the search, Faulkner’s cell phone was also seized and data on the phone showed that Faulkner was distributing methamphetamine to people in the Lewiston, ID, and Clarkson, WA, area.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lucky Peak Dam steps explained

BOISE, Idaho — The history of the stone steps on the face of the Lucky Peak Dam has kept people questioning their origin over the years. Construction on the dam began in 1949 as a way of controlling flooding along the Boise River, and was funded by the Flood Control Act of 1946. At the time, the barrier was made up of rolled, packed dirt more than 250 feet above the streambed.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Asotin County Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide Involving Mother and Son

CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a mother and son that occurred last week in the LC Valley. According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, law enforcement and medical crews responded to a residence in Clarkston for reports of a deceased female. Upon arrival, medics found 96-year-old Elsie Dean, deceased. Police say that there was no obvious cause of death, however there was evidence at the scene that her body had been moved after her death.
Big Country News

Two Crashes at Pullman Roundabout Construction Sites Over the Weekend After Drivers Fail to Negotiate Traffic Circles

PULLMAN - Two crashes occurred over the weekend at Pullman’s new roundabout construction sites when drivers drove over the traffic circles. The first crash occurred early Sunday morning around 2:30 when 21-year-old Amber Gaston of Pullman drove over the traffic circle at the construction site on Terre View Drive. Gaston was not injured but she was arrested by Pullman Police for suspicion of driving under the influence.
PULLMAN, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Juvenile Facing Felony Eluding after Crash in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pursuit of a stolen van ended when the juvenile driver lost control and struck another vehicle Tuesday afternoon near Shoshone. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop the minivan in Carey at around 3:50 p.m. but, the driver sped off towards Shoshone on U.S. 93/26 reaching speeds of 100 mph at times. The van went through a busy construction zone nearly missing workers. The van went into oncoming traffic and went through the community of Richfield well over the speed limit. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, once the pursuit got close to Shoshone a Lincoln County Deputy took over the lead. As the van entered Shoshone, the 17-year-old alleged driver lost control, went airborne over the railroad tracks and struck a Ford pickup pulling a stock trailer. A 31-year-old Rupert man was injured and had to be flown by helicopter to a Boise hospital. A passenger in the Ford had to be taken to a local hospital. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old female passenger in the van had to be treated at the scene and later taken to a local hospital. The 17-year-old driver of the van was charged with felony eluding a police officer and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The van was reported stollen out of Pocatello. The juvenile is in custody at the Snake River Detention Center in Twin Falls.
SHOSHONE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy