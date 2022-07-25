ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

EPA, Justice Department, and State of Colorado settlement with DCP Operating Company LP Resolves Clean Air Act Violations at natural gas plants in Colorado

epa.gov
 3 days ago

DENVER – The Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the State of Colorado today announced a settlement with DCP Operating Company LP and five other subsidiaries of DCP Midstream LP that will strengthen leak detection and repair practices at eight natural gas processing plants in Weld County, Colorado,...

www.epa.gov

The Center Square

Bureau of Land Management appoints new state director for Colorado

(The Center Square) – Doug Vilsack will oversee the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Colorado office, the federal agency announced on Wednesday. Vilsack, in his new role as state director, will be tasked with managing conservation, recreation, energy development, and livestock grazing efforts on the agency's 8.3 million acres of federal land in Colorado. The agency also has 27 million acres of subsurface mineral estate in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Colorado

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Do You Have a Septic System? Be aware of Larimer County Requirements

Larimer County’s rules for selling a property with a septic system have been in place for one year now but few are aware of the new requirements. While it has always been customary for a seller to have the septic system pumped and inspected prior to closing, now it is mandatory. Why the change? The county is trying to protect buyers and uncover unhealthy systems. According to Larimer County’s website, Colorado counties operating similar programs found repairs were needed in approximately 20% of septic systems that were inspected.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting next week, the first round of physical checks will be mailed out to Colorado taxpayers thanks to TABOR. Anyone in Colorado who filed a tax return is expected to get $750 back from the state, $1,500 for joint filers. The early TABOR refund was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. Residents should know the money will come in the mailbox, and not via direct deposit to combat fraud attempts. You had to file your state tax returns by June 30. Checks are expected to start going out on Monday and most everyone who qualified should expect to get their TABOR refund by the end of September.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?

On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
COLORADO STATE
News Break
K99

Larimer County Renames Building in Fort Collins to Clear Confusion

Two buildings, close to one another in Downtown Fort Collins, have provided much frustration to thousands of people trying to be at the right place. How many times have you had to go to Court in Fort Collins, and ended up at the wrong building? So then, not only are you stressed because you have to be in court at all, but now you may be late because you're in the wrong place. Larimer County is hoping they've fixed that.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Why the Forest Service did not take all the water rights when it acquired Sweetwater Lake, Colorado’s newest state park

SWEETWATER LAKE — When the U.S. Forest Service acquired Sweetwater Lake in 2021, the agency did not pick up all the water rights associated with the property that is slated for development as Colorado’s newest state park. The Conservation Fund, which acquired the property in 2020, retained water...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Dayana Sabatin

Colorado Stimulus Check To Be Sent Out This Summer

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis signed legislation that will be providing residents with a tax rebate. "On May 23, 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a new law to give Coloradans a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. This law will provide immediate relief to Coloradans by sending you a check this summer instead of spring of 2023, and we at the Colorado Department of Revenue are working hard to make sure that you get the right tax refund amount as soon as possible. If you've already filed your Colorado state income tax return, you're all set! You will receive your Colorado Cash Back check by September 30, 2022," the state's Department of Revenue said in a statement.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Marston: Ditches are a vanishing paradise in the West

Annette Choszczyk lives in rural western Colorado these days, but when she was a kid, the Highline Canal in Denver was her summer paradise. “To us, it was river and a playground, complete with rope swings, swimming holes, crawdads and a trail alongside it that adults and kids could walk on to the foothills or far out into the prairie.” They always called it a ditch, this 71-mile-long canal that carried water all over Denver.
COLORADO STATE

