ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back for 2022 with 24 live, in-person shows in downtown...

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

A Guide to Fifth Water Hot Springs

Getting to Fifth Water Hot Springs is easy once you know where to go. Just a short 2.5-mile hike will take you to the scenic hot springs and waterfall. You’ll want to pack a picnic lunch and bring some drinks. You can also rent a tent or RV and camp right at the hot springs, which is a great idea for families. This article will give you an overview of your trip.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Bill Wyatt, The Man Behind the New SLC Airport

The first time I emerged from a jetway into the new Salt Lake International Airport, I experienced something I can only describe as backward Deja vu. (Vuja day?) Where was I? It took a disoriented second to realize the airport I had known since I took my first-ever flight way back in high school was gone and that I had indeed arrived in SLC.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Famous Utah chicken chain, Pretty Bird announces 4th location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Celebrity Chef Viet Pham and his wife Alexis Pham have confirmed the expansion of their nationally-renowned chicken joint, Pretty Bird, to Midvale. On July 20, Alexis took to Instagram to unveil some pretty delicious news: “Pretty Bird 4 coming...
MIDVALE, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Visit These 3 Utah Public Gardens

Formality enjoys a surprising twist in Red Butte’s Ruth P. Eccles Herb Garden, where loose curves—rather than traditional diamonds and squares—shape a boxwood parterre woven through lush beds of fragrant herbs and edible flowers. This inspiring space is just one corner of Red Butte’s 21 acres of gardens in the heart of Salt Lake City. Red Butte and these two other fresh public gardens offer respite worth savoring in any season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
utahbusiness.com

The Dough Miner in Salt Lake City opens

Salt Lake City — The Dough Miner opened its first kitchen and welcomes friends, neighbors, locals, and visitors to their Salt Lake location to try their unique and famous pasties (pronounced “pass-tees”). “We are so excited to bring pasties back to Salt Lake City!” says Ken Roderman...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Best local dining spots

Foodie Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things on Instagram showed us some of her favorite spots to grab a bite to eat. First, she showcased food from Iaziz Kitchen, a small business turned Lebanese restaurant that got its start at local farmer’s markets. She said that with growing popularity, the restaurant opened in Salt Lake City in 2016. They recently opened their second location in Midvale just last month. For the viewers that can’t get enough of their hummus and dips, they can find them on sale at local grocery stores. Viewers can find Iaziz Kitchen on Instagram at @lazizslc.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Salt#Downtown Salt Lake City#Dance#Greek
ABC4

Unique Utah bakery serves ‘pasties’ with historic ties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new pastry shop paying homage to Utah’s mining history is opening in Salt Lake City this month, bringing classic hand pies to the heart of the city. The Dough Miner, a bakery offering sweet and savory hand pies, will be celebrating its grand opening on July 27 located at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series adds new show to close out 35th season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series is adding a new concert date to replace a show that was suddenly canceled earlier this month. The Salt Lake City Arts Council announced Tuesday that it is adding a new show on Sept. 30 to close out its 35th season. The new concert features the band Band of Horses with local artists Dad Bod and Daytime Lover opening. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City’s grid system: Explained

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For those new to Utah, the grid system may be a tricky concept to get used to. However, those of us who have grown up in the state know that once you understand the system it gets much easier to determine your location while driving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ABC4

New TRAX station comes to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) celebrated the opening of a new TRAX station in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The new TRAX station is located near the intersection of 600 South and Main Street, and is officially called the “600 South Station.”. It...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

SLC Foodie only reviews good places, so you know they're great!

MONARCA – Salt Lake City. Smashed avocado, jalapeño, lime, pico de gallo made fresh in house daily, served with homemade tortilla chips. Three fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
agdaily.com

Utah ranch recognized nationally for environmental stewardship

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association awarded Utah ranch JY Ferry & Son Inc. with the 2022 National Environmental Stewardship Award at the association’s annual summer business meeting. Honored for outstanding environmental stewardship, the Ferry family has a 100-year history of conservation tactics that focus on water conservation, energy, and protecting natural resources. John Ferry is a fourth-generation rancher on his family operation who raises corn, silage, and other cash crops.
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

Citizen Revolt: Week of July 28

As we reel from the perverse Supreme Court ruling on women's autonomy, there is always room for protest—and food. Food Fight—for Reproductive Rights! offers a space for both. "All funds raised will go directly to organizations that support reproductive services here in Utah. Come for the food and stay for the good fight!" Twenty of Salt Lake's favorite local restaurants are coming together, eager to work for the cause of women's rights. They will offer both food and drinks, as well as interesting and fun raffle prizes. The fight is not over, as the high court has never in its history taken away a constitutional right. If they thought the public would just forget and move on, they have another thing coming.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Raising Cane’s helps us celebrate National Chicken Finger Day

Now this is a delicious holiday – Happy National Chicken Finger Day! We invited Raising Cane’s on the show to talk about the holiday the chicken restaurant founded ten years ago. There are currently five Cane’s locations in the Salt Lake City area. The first Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Salt Lake City area opened in 2021 in South Jordan. The newest location in Midvale is coming soon!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

More southern storms; Hot & dry in the north

It's going to be hot and dry across Northern Utah again today. Just try not to think about the air conditioning bill!. With deep moisture remaining in place across the southern third of Utah for the next several days, more showers and thunderstorms are expected. Some of the moisture could spread into Northeast Utah by Thursday & Friday. Heavy rain could lead to more flash flooding.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy