The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back

As we reel from the perverse Supreme Court ruling on women's autonomy, there is always room for protest—and food. Food Fight—for Reproductive Rights! offers a space for both. "All funds raised will go directly to organizations that support reproductive services here in Utah. Come for the food and stay for the good fight!" Twenty of Salt Lake's favorite local restaurants are coming together, eager to work for the cause of women's rights. They will offer both food and drinks, as well as interesting and fun raffle prizes. The fight is not over, as the high court has never in its history taken away a constitutional right. If they thought the public would just forget and move on, they have another thing coming.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO