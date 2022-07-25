Scoresheet: Thorns swap defenders with San Diego

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.

MONDAY, JULY 25

Portland Thorns trade — In a swap of young defenders, the Portland Thorns have acquired Tegan McGrady from the San Diego Wave in exchange for defender Madison Pogarch.

The seventh pick in the 2019 NWSL Draft out of Stanford, the 24-year-old McGrady has played in 44 NWSL matches and helped Washington win the 2021 championship before she was traded to San Diego. She played in 10 matches (nine starts) for the Wave at left back.

Pogarch, undrafted out of Rutgers, signed with Portland in May of 2019. She appeared in 48 matches in all competitions with the Thorns.

Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc said Pogarch approached the club earlier this season and said she would be open to a trade.

"Along with Po, we felt this was the right situation," LeBlanc said in the club's announcement of the trade. "We wish her all the best as she heads to San Diego." Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson said that Pogarch will be missed. She described McGrady as an intense competitor who likes to attack from the fullback position.

The Thorns play at Racing Louisville on Friday.

Moultrie selected — Portland Thorns 16-year-old midfielder Olivia Moultrie has been selected for the United States team that will play in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which takes place Aug. 10-28 in Costa Rica. Moultrie has played seven times for the U-20 national team, scoring two goals.

The U.S. opens the tournament on Aug. 11 against Ghana (10 a.m., FS2). The U-20s face the Netherlands on Aug. 14 (4 p.m., FS1) and conclude the group stage against Japan on Aug. 17 (4 p.m., FS2).

Timbers goalkeeper honored — Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 22 and forward Dairon Asprilla was named to the bench. Ivacic, 28, recorded a season-high six saves — including several difficult stops — in Portland's 2-1 Saturday win over the San Jose Earthquakes, helping Portland extend its unbeaten streak to seven games.

Oregon Sports Hall postpones event — The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame has postponed its 2022 induction ceremony. It will now take place on Oct. 9 at the Key Bank Club at Providence Park.

The event was scheduled for July 31, but was postponed because the air conditioning at the venue is awaiting parts for a repair and hot weather is forecast this week.

According to induction ceremony chair Mike Rose, tickets will be honored on Oct. 9 or refunds are available.

The 2022 class includes former Oregon State football coach Dennis Erickson, former Oregon and Barlow High basketball star Fred Jones, NBA referee Terry Durham, Portland Buckaroo hockey player Connie Madigan, high school baseball coach Dave Gasser, Oregon State women's basketball standout Felicia Ragland, masters track and field record-setter Becky Sisley and the Oregon Tech men's basketball teams from 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Portland State football — Three Viking seniors are preseason Big Sky Conference all-league selections. Defensive back Anthony Adams from Newberg, defensive lineman VJ Malo from West Seattle and receiver Beau Kelly from Scottsdale, Arizona are among 30 players selected by media members who cover the league.

• The Vikings were picked to finish eighth by the media and ninth by coaches in the Bg Sky Conference preseason polls released Monday as part of the Big Sky football media day. Montana was picked first in both polls, with Montana State and Sacramento State picked second or third.

Portland State women's basketball — Sofia Llanos, a 5-11 guard/forward from Tarragona, Spain, has joined the Vikings after playing her freshman season at Marshall University in West Virginia. Llanos saw minimal playing time at Marshall, but she played in Spain's third-tier national league at age 15 and moved up to the second-tier national league at 17.

Kraken sign defenseman — Seattle has signed Czechia defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year contract ($750,000 average annual value). The 32-year-old split last season between the Washington Capitals and their AHL affiliate. He has played in 247 NHL games with Chicago and Washington.

