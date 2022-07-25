Portland's best Heatmageddon swimming holes
Portland's Parks and Recreation has approved six safe swimming holes for use during this week's heatwave. Calling them Water Access Locations, they are considered safer than notorious drowning spots places such as Kelly Point Park and the Sandy River, or the still highly polluted Willamette Cove and the Gasco site near St. Johns.
The six Water Access Locations are:
Willie Levenson, Ringleader of the Human Access Project which promotes swimming leisure in the Willamette River, praised the announcement.
"When Human Access Project started, Parks and Rec had no interest in anything to do with the Willamette River and now they are endorsing these spots and listing them on their website," Levenson said. "That's turned the corner culturally, normalizing swimming and breaking down the culture of Parks."
Other approved places to cool off:
Comments / 0