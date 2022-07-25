ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland's best Heatmageddon swimming holes

By Joseph Gallivan
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJCRC_0gsV5Afo00 Parks and Rec jumps on board with Willamette River swimming so that Portlanders can beat the heat without drowning

Portland's Parks and Recreation has approved six safe swimming holes for use during this week's heatwave. Calling them Water Access Locations, they are considered safer than notorious drowning spots places such as Kelly Point Park and the Sandy River, or the still highly polluted Willamette Cove and the Gasco site near St. Johns.

The six Water Access Locations are:

  • Poet's Beach

  • Eastbank Crescent Beach (known in the community as Audrey McCall Beach)

  • Tom McCall Bowl Beach

  • Sellwood Riverfront Park

  • Cathedral Park

  • Kevin Duckworth Dock

  • Willie Levenson, Ringleader of the Human Access Project which promotes swimming leisure in the Willamette River, praised the announcement.

    "When Human Access Project started, Parks and Rec had no interest in anything to do with the Willamette River and now they are endorsing these spots and listing them on their website," Levenson said. "That's turned the corner culturally, normalizing swimming and breaking down the culture of Parks."

    Other approved places to cool off:

    Swimming locations

    Fountains

    Swimming pools

    Comments / 0

     

    Lake Oswego Review

    The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

