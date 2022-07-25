ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Graceland did not pay its bonds. The state quietly changed the law so it will in the future

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Graceland's attendance dwindled in 2020 and 2021 and as it did, it stopped paying some of its debts.

The debts not paid are actually five series of municipal bonds that were issued by the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County and were to be paid from taxes generated by a Tourism Development Zone and tax-increment financing district at Graceland.

Throughout 2021 and continuing into this year, payments haven't been made for several series of its bonds and others have been paid from bond reserve funds, according to bond disclosures.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Graceland's attendance fell precipitously. In 2020, it attracted about 190,000 visitors. That rebounded to about 269,000 in 2021 but remained far short of the 500,000 visitors Graceland saw in 2019, according to bond documents.

Joel Weinshanker, head of Elvis Presley Enterprises, which owns Graceland, said Monday morning that the attraction's attendance was about 10% less than pre-pandemic levels and that revenue collected was proceeding at about the same pace.

He said the bonds that haven't been paid will be paid in the future, The five series of bonds, which are named A through E, are subordinate to each other, meaning the As get paid before B and down on the list.

"As long as there's money to pay them, they will be paid," Weinshanker said.

The bond offering documents note that city and county taxpayers nor Elvis Presley Enterprises are liable for nonpayment. Instead, bondholders essentially have to hope they will be repaid and have little recourse if they're not.

"It's not like we defaulted on anything," Weinshanker said.

State law changed to help bonds pay

The iconic tourist venue's nonpayment on municipal bonds that helped pay for its expansion sparked a quiet law change in the Tennessee General Assembly this year that is intended to avoid future nonpayment.

The law change, signed by Gov. Bill Lee in May, is essentially geared toward making sure there are taxes generated at Graceland to pay down the debt.

The two incentives — the tax-increment-financing district and tourism development zone — pay the bonds by generating tax revenue that is over and above what the baseline tax revenue is in Shelby County.

The broader economic recovery from the pandemic and online sales being shared with municipalities raised the baseline revenue, meaning that while Graceland's tax districts generated taxes, it was not greater than the baseline revenue.

The law change tweaks the baseline to what it was pre-pandemic and pre-online sales tax being remitted to cities. That allows the taxes generated by Graceland's recovery to be over and above the baseline and creates an increment to repay the bonds.

"It allows it to capture the intended amount," Weinshanker said.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman.

