ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

10 Companies That Went Public 20 Years Ago — How Are They Doing Now?

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day a private company has its IPO is a momentous occasion, often celebrated with a bell ringing ceremony at NYSE or NASDAQ. Going public can be a sink-or-swim flashpoint. No matter what analysts may try to tell you, they can't necessarily predict on the day of an IPO whether a...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
MarketRealist

Who Owns 23andMe? Company Accused of Selling Users' Data

U.S. Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, who's also a member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, has cautioned people against sharing their health data with companies like 23andMe. Who owns 23andMe and does the company sell users' data?. Article continues below advertisement. 23andMe is a human genome company that was...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Max Levchin
Person
Robin
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Ipo#Billionaires#Private Company#Netflix Lrb
The Independent

Who Is Nicole Shanahan? Meet the woman at the centre of the Elon Musk-Sergey Brin saga

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan is at the centre of a reported rift between two of the world’s richest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk and Sergey Brin.Ms Shanahan is the estranged wife of billionaire Google co-founder Mr Brin and had filed for divorce earlier this year. A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed the reason behind the separation was a brief affair between Ms Shanahan and the Tesla chief.WSJ claimed, quoting people familiar with the matter, Ms Shanahan had a brief affair with Mr Musk in December. The association is what led to the couple filing for divorce in January this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
Entrepreneur

This Was Mark Cuban's Worst 'Shark Tank' Investment (and Richard Branson Fell for It, Too)

Mark Cuban has made a number of investments during his decade-long stint on ABC's Shark Tank — some of them better than others. In an interview with the Full Send podcast last week, Cuban revealed his biggest investment loss to date: $500,000 on the Breathometer, a smartphone attachment that entrepreneur Charles Michael Yim pitched as "the world's first smartphone breathalyzer" in 2013. Cuban discussed what went wrong — and how billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson was tangentially involved.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Jay Carney, Amazon's top policy exec, leaves for Airbnb

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Carney, the top policy and communications executive at Amazon and one-time White House spokesman, has been named the head of policy at Airbnb, marking another high-profile departure for Amazon as it faces a shifting consumer landscape and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Carney, who served as the press secretary for President Barack Obama, will join Airbnb’s executive team and work with co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, the San Francisco-based home-sharing company said in a Friday blog post. “Jay has worked at the highest levels of both government and technology, serving as a strategic counselor to the President, and at one of the largest tech companies in the world,” Chesky said in the post. Carney will join Airbnb in September in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy