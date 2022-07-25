ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE

By Zoe Yarborough
styleblueprint.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its...

styleblueprint.com

Comments / 5

Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Oyster reef habitat restoration to protect Georgia’s coast

With a depleting shoreline and rising sea levels, scientists in coastal Georgia have been looking to further protect their shorelines with the restoration of oyster reef habitats. Restoring oyster reef habitats has been a point of focus for the health of Georgia’s salt marshes and ongoing coastal protection. Staff...
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

Gray TV’s Assembly Atlanta roots date back to WALB

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the biggest film industry projects in Georgia can be traced directly to Albany and WALB News 10. Assembly Atlanta is a multi-million dollar studio facility and sound stage development now under construction, just north of Atlanta in Doraville. Assembly Atlanta is owned by Gray...
ALBANY, GA
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Georgia

It's true that most people would prefer to spend their time in Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, but even though it is not as famous as these states, Georgia is still worth exploring. Breathtaking scenery, welcoming people and delicious food - anything you could wish for. So if you have never been to Georgia, add it to your list and make sure you pay it a visit next time you get the chance. I promise you will not regret it.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

Mortuary accidentally buries urn on already buried casket in Georgia

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Wanda Barrett buried her late husband, Carlos, at Southview Cemetery in November 2021 only to find another urn buried on top of his gravesite, eight months later.  “I didn’t know what to think. I never imagined that it would be this that someone buried an urn in his grave,” said Barrett.  […]
GEORGIA STATE
townandtourist.com

30 Romantic Getaways in Atlanta (Hotels, B&Bs, & Activities)

The city of Atlanta is stunningly beautiful and embraces the essence of Southern charm and hospitality. Couples in search of a romantic getaway spot will find this city is filled with many exciting things to do. The city has over 40 museums for couples to explore and is home to...
ATLANTA, GA
Kennardo G. James

Taking a Look at Lake Lanier

Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.David Goldman / AP. America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

These Georgia State Parks with Smooth Paved Trails Make It Easier for All to Enjoy The State's Natural Wonders

At Amicalola State Park, a rubberized trail suitable for walking and assistive wheeled devices including wheelchairs, walkers and strollers extends .25 miles to the mid-falls bridge spanning the plunging falls. It's the perfect location for gazing at the full length of Georgia's tallest waterfall, which cascades more than 700 feet from the top of Little Amicalola Creek into a small lake below.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

A new Georgia voting law reduced ballot drop box access in places that used them most

Monica Poole looked forward to voting in Georgia’s primary in May. But after breaking her ankle, she couldn’t drive. Even navigating the stairs from her second-floor Atlanta apartment was impossible, so waiting in line to vote wasn’t an option. Poole applied for a mail-in absentee ballot, like many Georgians have in recent years, and wanted to return it using a drop box.
ATLANTA, GA
charltoncountyherald.com

Fall came early in Southeast Georgia

Driving back and to from Kingsland just got a little more scenic. The trees along the popular highway now sport rare colors for Southeast Georgia — reds and oranges. While Charlton County itself experiences a mild fall, this foliage is due to a local electric company conducting active right of way maintenance.
KINGSLAND, GA
WNCT

Hedgepeth approved for transfer to renowned Atlanta hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s health insurance company has approved his transfer to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, his family announced Tuesday. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director and a local pastor, has been recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in June. His family reported Saturday that their medical insurance had denied Hedgepeth a transfer to the Shepherd Center, a renowned rehabilitation hospital. The family said at that time they’d appeal the decision, and their efforts seem to have paid off.
GREENVILLE, NC
Atlanta Magazine

GI Specialists of Georgia

Patients place value on health prevention, and a colonoscopy with GI Specialists of Georgia will help you meet your healthcare goals. Patients may encounter various gastrointestinal issues such as reflux, indigestion, fatty liver, constipation, and diarrhea; a consultation with our providers will diagnose the problem and help alleviate the symptom. GI Specialists of Georgia is a leading gastroenterology practice, treating all disorders of the digestive tract, liver, and pancreas. Dr. Asfandiyar completed medical school at Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan. He completed both his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Kim received his Bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University in Atlanta. He received his Doctorate of Medicine from Howard University College of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. He went on to complete his gastroenterology fellowship at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Atlanta now in COVID 'red zone' | What this means

ATLANTA — Coronavirus cases are on the rise and Atlanta has made it back to the red zone. This means that the average number of cases in Georgia is exceeding 200 for every 100,000 people. According to recent data by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County saw...
ATLANTA, GA

