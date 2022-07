MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Nancy J Ballard, 74, a resident of 3649 County Rt. 14, Madrid, will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Madrid Cemetery. Nancy passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her husband at her side. Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Craig Ballard, Madrid; two sisters, Karen Champney, Medina and Betty Parlow, Potsdam as well as several nieces and nephews. Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Victor Cryderman.

MADRID, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO