July 30, 1951 - July 16, 2022. Andreas William Whiteaker was born on July 30, 1951 to William and Margot Whiteaker in Markt Schwaben, Germany. Andy enjoyed living in Adelanto, California during his elementary school years. He thought the desert was beautiful and loved exploring with his dog. He had many wonderful memories of this time in his life. The next six years their family moved often because of his dad's service in the Air Force. After graduation, Andy joined the Marine Corps.

