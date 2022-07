Cinnamon rolls are something that many visitors to this country may think of as the quintessential American breakfast — after all, airports all over this land are filled with the ubiquitous scent of Cinnabon. Cinnabon doesn't own a patent on these rolls, though, so why not try making them at home? While from-scratch yeast rolls can be time-consuming, recipe developer Melissa Olivieri says of her quick and easy recipe, "These cinnamon rolls are amazing ... because they do not use yeast and require no rise time." In lieu of yeast she uses yogurt, an ingredient that she says "helps to keep the buns moist and adds a slight denseness to them."

