The sleek, contemporary entry to the Houston penthouse at 102 Quitman (Photo by TK Images) If Daniel Craig’s James Bond hadn’t been killed off in No Time To Die, we could see him on the balcony of this dramatic Houston penthouse, the downtown skyline shimmering in the background, wooing Léa Seydoux. For while there may be no exotic weapons or secret escape chutes, the 5,500-square-foot dwelling at 102 Quitman Street is still certainly James Bond-worthy.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO