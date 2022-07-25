ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther game is reportedly happening at EA

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
An all-new Black Panther video game might be in development, with Electronic Arts (EA) undertaking publishing duties.

On Monday, Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb made the bold claim that an open world single-player title based on Black Panther is in the works. Apparently from a new Seattle-based studio founded by former Monolith Productions head Kevin Stephens — best known for working on titles such as Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Shadow of War. What’s particularly interesting about this story is back in May 2021, EA announced Stephens was joining the company specifically to work on action-adventure titles. So there’s undoubtedly credence to this rumor.

According to Grubb, the game will be about training a new Black Panther after the untimely death of their predecessor. It’s very early in development, so we likely won’t hear about this project again for quite some time.

There’s some trepidation from fans regarding the project due to EA’s involvement. Grubb insists the publisher is taking cues from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s success.

“I see people sweating EA being the publisher, but that’s exactly why I wanted to talk about it,” Grubb said on Twitter. “This is EA looking at Jedi Fallen Order as the ideal to chase going forward.”

All of this comes days after the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

