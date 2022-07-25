ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Daily 4’ game

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Midday Daily 4” game were:

0-5-5-9

(zero, five, five, nine)

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

