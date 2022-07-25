ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Wildcats DL Kyon Barrs named to Lott 'IMPACT' Trophy watch list

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Wildcats defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was named to the Lott "IMPACT" — integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, tenacity — Trophy watch list on Monday. Named after Pac-12...

