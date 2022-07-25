ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs place Justyn Ross on season-ending IR

By Caio Miari
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustyn Ross can't catch a break. The Kansas City Chiefs placed the wide receiver on injured reserve Monday, effectively ending his rookie season. Ross, who signed with Kansas City in May after...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

 

