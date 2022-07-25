Chiefs place Justyn Ross on season-ending IR

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral might have chosen a different college than Ole Miss if he had to do it over again. "I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away," Corral said on Tuesday as he reported to Wofford College for his first NFL training camp. "Knowing what I know now and trusting my work ethic, I would have [gone] to a place that would have made me compete."

