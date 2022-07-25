State economy shows signs of growth, but many Virginians are still outside the labor force

(WFXR) — The Commonwealth saw a rise in employment by nearly 14,000 people in the month of June, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. However, even with an influx of new employees, many businesses are still facing worker shortages. According to the dean of the University of Lynchburg’s College of Business, Nancy Hubbard, if you’re […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new poll from Virginia Commonwealth University shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn Youngkin is handling his job in office. According to the Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, 49% of Virginians approve...
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 1,947,686 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 3,110 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,920 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags will be lowered in Virginia Thursday in honor of former Virginia Senator Charles Waddell. Waddell died last week at age 90. He had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:. In accordance with...
During a visit to the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach, Youngkin announced his second-quarter salary will go to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF), which provides supplemental funding for programs and services for veterans across Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people in the Valley and around Virginia are facing the threat of eviction due to issues with the state’s rental relief program. Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the State Department of Housing and Community Development through the online Gov2Go program, but now some tenants in the Valley are having big problems with it.
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Justice says a Virginia company and its owner have agreed to pay $310,000 to resolve allegations that they violated federal and state law by submitting false bills to Medicare and Medicaid. A news release says Jacob Patterson was a pharmacist who owned...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in June 2022. Virginia has added nearly 94,000 employed residents since February 1st. Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent in June. This continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent.
VIRGINIA - Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the Commonwealth is part of a $4.3 billion nationwide settlement with one of the country's largest opioid manufacturers. Miyares announced that Virginia will receive $70 million dollars as part of the massive settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of America's largest manufacturers...
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that his office has reached an agreement in principle on key financial terms with Teva pharmaceutical company over its marketing of addictive opioids.
A little-heralded Virginia legislative reform has yielded insights into which of the commonwealth’s communities endure the most far-reaching effects of mass incarceration — a term that serves as shorthand for the United States’ propensity to put people in prison rather than address underlying social issues that set people on the path to a life behind bars. The U.S. imprisons more people than any other nation in the world, eclipsing even China, and when comparing national incarceration rates — the number of incarcerated residents per 100,000 population — the U.S.A. is also No. 1.
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced that AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and world leader in indoor vertical farming, will create 66 additional jobs and increase production of freshly grown leafy greens as part of a major operational expansion of its new vertical farm in Pittsylvania County.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Attorney General Jason Miyares is threatening legal action over how one Virginia hospital system is handling its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The outcome could have implications for those implementing similar policies under Republican leadership. Miyares sent a letter informing Inova Health System that his office has been made...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new poll shows 49% of Virginians approve and 38% disapprove of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s job performance six months into his term. The Commonwealth Poll released Tuesday, conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, found support for Youngkin-backed proposals for a gas tax holiday, eliminating the state’s grocery tax and funding historically Black colleges and universities.
(VM) – Since 2019, Virginia has spent millions of dollars rolling out an alternative transportation program intended to reduce the role of law enforcement in driving patients to state mental hospitals and other psychiatric facilities. Under a contract with the state, the security company Allied Universal is tasked with...
Virginia is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Virginia ham sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Commonwealth.
Comments / 5