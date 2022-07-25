ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

State economy shows signs of growth, but many Virginians are still outside the labor force

Cover picture for the articleThe economy may be on the threshold of recession,...

WFXR

Job market leads to new opportunities for employees, Virginia experts say

(WFXR) — The Commonwealth saw a rise in employment by nearly 14,000 people in the month of June, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. However, even with an influx of new employees, many businesses are still facing worker shortages. According to the dean of the University of Lynchburg’s College of Business, Nancy Hubbard, if you’re […]
WDBJ7.com

Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags will be lowered in Virginia Thursday in honor of former Virginia Senator Charles Waddell. Waddell died last week at age 90. He had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:. In accordance with...
WHSV

Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people in the Valley and around Virginia are facing the threat of eviction due to issues with the state’s rental relief program. Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the State Department of Housing and Community Development through the online Gov2Go program, but now some tenants in the Valley are having big problems with it.
cbs19news

Virginia company pays $310K to resolve false claims charges

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Justice says a Virginia company and its owner have agreed to pay $310,000 to resolve allegations that they violated federal and state law by submitting false bills to Medicare and Medicaid. A news release says Jacob Patterson was a pharmacist who owned...
shoredailynews.com

Virginia adds 94K employees since. Feb. 1

Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in June 2022. Virginia has added nearly 94,000 employed residents since February 1st. Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent in June. This continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent.
fox5dc.com

Virginia Attorney General announces $4.3 billion settlement with opioid maker

VIRGINIA - Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the Commonwealth is part of a $4.3 billion nationwide settlement with one of the country's largest opioid manufacturers. Miyares announced that Virginia will receive $70 million dollars as part of the massive settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of America's largest manufacturers...
Franklin News Post

Editorial: New study unveils the effects of mass incarceration in Virginia

A little-heralded Virginia legislative reform has yielded insights into which of the commonwealth’s communities endure the most far-reaching effects of mass incarceration — a term that serves as shorthand for the United States’ propensity to put people in prison rather than address underlying social issues that set people on the path to a life behind bars. The U.S. imprisons more people than any other nation in the world, eclipsing even China, and when comparing national incarceration rates — the number of incarcerated residents per 100,000 population — the U.S.A. is also No. 1.
foodmanufacturing.com

AeroFarms Announces Expansion of Virginia Operations

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced that AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and world leader in indoor vertical farming, will create 66 additional jobs and increase production of freshly grown leafy greens as part of a major operational expansion of its new vertical farm in Pittsylvania County.
Virginia Attorney General threatens lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate exception denials at hospital system

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Attorney General Jason Miyares is threatening legal action over how one Virginia hospital system is handling its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The outcome could have implications for those implementing similar policies under Republican leadership. Miyares sent a letter informing Inova Health System that his office has been made...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Gov. Youngkin’s approval hits 49% in new poll

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new poll shows 49% of Virginians approve and 38% disapprove of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s job performance six months into his term. The Commonwealth Poll released Tuesday, conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, found support for Youngkin-backed proposals for a gas tax holiday, eliminating the state’s grocery tax and funding historically Black colleges and universities.
