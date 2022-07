Vince McMahon's sudden departure from WWE could be good news for Paul Heyman if recent reports are to be believed. Following the announcement that McMahon would be stepping down from all positions within WWE, Stephanie McMahon has been promoted to Co-CEO and Chairwoman, Nick Khan is now a Co-CEO and Paul "Triple H" Levesque will oversee the WWE Creative team on top of being the Head of Talent Relations. Heyman has dabbled with running WWE Creative in the past, though he infamously butted heads with Stephanie back when he was overseeing SmackDown in the early 2000s.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO