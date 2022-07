The Asus Zenfone 9 has been announced. The relatively small 5.9-inch phone is packed with high-end hardware. Pricing starts at $699 in the US and €799 in Europe. Asus has unveiled the Zenfone 9, a diminutive Android phone that still has a ton of impressive hardware specs. While the new phone has the same 5.9-inch display found on its predecessor, the Zenfone 9 is actually 2% smaller than the Zenfone 8. Read on for all the details or check out our Zenfone 9 review for our in-depth verdict on Asus’ latest.

