Health official calls for precautions at large gatherings amidst COVID spike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus has programs in place to answer certain 911 calls with alternative responses to the typical police response, but some residents want the city to take those programs further. Some of the city’s alternative response programs have been around for more than three years, while one is still […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shrinking number of dispatchers and emergency call takers is taking place in the city of Columbus. If not addressed soon, it could affect response times to emergencies, which is why the city of Columbus is asking those in the community to consider becoming a 911 dispatcher or call taker. “I […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Though mask mandates have been nationally lifted, cases of Covid-19 continue to rise nationally and in Muskingum County. The community levels in the county are higher than they have been in months. The new variants of the virus are believed to be the cause of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio, there’s one age group that is lagging behind the rest. That’s children and teens. Doctors say now is a crucial time for them to get up to date. Only about a third of children...
ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of […]
An overnight crash in north Columbus left a car flipped on its top and an entrance to the highway closed for hours. Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 29-31 Smashed-in window leads to fire at Reynoldsburg barbershop, …. GOP senators block bill expanding care for veterans …
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Pickerington High School North student died days after being found at the bottom of a pool at a home in Fairfield County over the weekend. An incident report from the sheriff's office said emergency crews were called to a home in the 7400 block of Basil-Western Road in Violet Township on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. for a report of someone not breathing.
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has a new “mane” staff member. Poppy is a 1-year-old miniature therapy horse. Poppy and her handler, corrections officer Privett, have finished their training over the last six months, making visits to schools, courtrooms, the jail, and other spots in the community as part of that […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Viewers have sounded off to the 10 Investigates team over the past several months about frustrations and complaints about the United States Postal Service in central Ohio. Over the past two months, 10 Investigates tried to take those concerns directly to those in charge. 10 Investigates...
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Madison Schools looked within its ranks to find the district’s new superintendent. Jamie Grube, the district’s deputy superintendent and current interim superintendent, is the new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Grube is set to start his superintendent duties Aug. 1 as part of his new three-year contract. Grube began his […]
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) – A body found Wednesday morning sent both the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and state investigators to a road east of Mount Gilead. Someone found the body at 10:35 a.m. on County Road 20 in Franklin Township, the sheriff’s office said. However, it did not specify what intersection or part of the road the body was located on. The sheriff’s office then called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with working through the scene with the body.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From flight delays and cancellations to pilot shortages and lost luggage, air travel has been rocky this year. One Columbus man said he experienced it firsthand. In February, Columbus-based photographer Stephen Conley took his talents to Fort Lauderdale for work but said he experienced turbulence...
It’s unknown who invented strawberry ice cream, but the story goes that first lady Dolley Madison served the treat at husband James Madison’s second inauguration, back in 1813. Like Dolley, we’re fans of the seasonal frozen dessert. Central Ohio is awash in the pink stuff this time of year, so we decided to put seven Ohio ice cream brands up to a taste test. Columbus Monthly staffers and three hyper-critical pundits (aka design director Craig Rusnak’s three boys) sat down to cups of strawberry ice cream to determine one champion. Our criteria were simple: appearance, texture and taste. Characteristics like price and sourcing were not considered during our evaluations.
PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking is missing in central Ohio. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is searching for Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, an unaccompanied 17-year-old girl, who is the victim of human smuggling and trafficking, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities suspect that traffickers are threatening Cruz-Rios because her mother and child are in Mexico.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio. Projects approved by the TCA include:
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence at 68 Vincent Street on Tuesday. According to the Police Department, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun was seized at the residence. Arrested was Dashawn Myers for a felony drug warrant out of Franklin...
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Someone intentionally started a fire Thursday morning at a Reynoldsburg barbershop, according to the Truro Township fire chief. When NBC4 came back later in the day to Grooves Barber & Beauty Salon, the target of the arsonist, the majority of the storefront’s windows and entrance door were boarded up with wood. […]
