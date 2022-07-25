Health official calls for precautions at large gatherings amidst COVID spike

It’s unknown who invented strawberry ice cream, but the story goes that first lady Dolley Madison served the treat at husband James Madison’s second inauguration, back in 1813. Like Dolley, we’re fans of the seasonal frozen dessert. Central Ohio is awash in the pink stuff this time of year, so we decided to put seven Ohio ice cream brands up to a taste test. Columbus Monthly staffers and three hyper-critical pundits (aka design director Craig Rusnak’s three boys) sat down to cups of strawberry ice cream to determine one champion. Our criteria were simple: appearance, texture and taste. Characteristics like price and sourcing were not considered during our evaluations.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO