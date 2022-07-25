ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

Obituary: Wine, Robert Eugene

By Phillip Hickman
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Eugene Wine, 80, of Belpre, died July 20, 2022, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born on August 24, 1941, in Morristown, WV, and was the son of the late Arlie Albert and Gail...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Emerick, Betty

Betty Emerick, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Noel, Curt Jay

Curt Jay Noel, 60, of Marietta, passed away on July 22, 2022, at Grant Medical Center. He was born September 9, 1961, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Ronald James Noel and Lyn Noel. Curt grew up in Ligonier, PA but graduated high school from Marietta in 1979. He had owned and operated Motocare in Marietta for many years. Curt treasured three things in his life most: his three children, taking care of his home, and his little red Honda Civic that he inherited from his father. He was a kind, loving, giving man who always saw the best in people. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Life, Steven Russell

Steven Russell Life, 63, of Murraysville, WV, passed away July 25, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MURRAYSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Heiss, Nathan Michael

Nathan Michael Heiss, 31, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1990, in Marietta, to John Michael Heiss and Jennifer Lynn White Zide. Nate was a 2009 graduate of Warren High School. Right out of high school,...
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belpre, OH
Obituaries
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
City
North Hills, WV
Columbus, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Columbus, OH
City
Morristown, OH
City
Belpre, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Taylor, Susan Elaine

Susan Elaine Taylor, 59, of Vienna, WV, lost her hard-fought battle with kidney cancer and passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family and under the loving care of Housecalls Hospice. She was the daughter of the late Elmo A. and Ruth A. Powell Taylor. She...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Boone, Roberta Ann (Bobbie)

Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Boone, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on October 21, 1941, the daughter of the late Robert Daniel Boone and Martha A. Boone. She is survived by her daughter Janie Collins, 2 Grandsons, Robby Collins, Benjy &...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Sams, Shirley Clayton

Shirley Clayton Sams, born October 5, 1936, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on July 23, 2022, at the age of 85 years old. He retired from the Painters Union at the age of 55 years old. Besides loving his family, Shirley loved being in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATV’s and going for rides in the mountains for sightseeing. Shirley had a love for classic cars. He enjoyed going to live music shows and watching boxing, westerns, and rodeos on TV.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Briggs, James A.

Local Business Owner James A. Briggs (Jim or Briggs’) of Marietta passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by his family at James Cancer Center from a battle with Cancer. He was born in his family home in Marietta on County Road 10 on November 21, 1941. He was the son of James F. and Beulah (Gessel) Briggs. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1959.
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Lynch
Person
Nick
WTAP

Obituary: McCumbers, James Francis “Jim”

James Francis “Jim” McCumbers, 68, of Calhoun County, WV, formerly of Glenville, departed this life on July 15, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on March 22, 1954, in Weston, WV, a son of the late Rondle Lee Sr. and Lenora Faye (Dix) McCumbers.
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Witten, Jr., Ralph

Ralph Witten, Jr. departed this life for a better one in Heaven on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A son of the late Ralph and Frances (Bradfield) Witten, he was born in Marietta, Ohio, on January 27, 1958. As a boy, Ralph grew up on Witten’s Farm at Lowell, Ohio. In...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Mays, Garland

Garland Mays, 82, of Marietta, OH, passed away July 24, 2022, with the compassionate care of The Harmar Place Community in Marietta, OH. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wagoner, Hatzell Lee

Hatzell Lee Wagoner, 87, of Big Bend, West Virginia, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, after a long illness. Hatzell was born on July 5, 1935, on Yellow Creek, Big Bend, West Virginia, the son of the late Charley Goff and Phoebe Jane Cunningham Wagoner. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie Jean Leach Wagoner.
BIG BEND, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Retirement#Pastor#Parkersburg High School#O Ames#The Gray Panthers
WTAP

Obituary: Jankowski-Cooper, Darlene J. “DJ”

Darlene J. “DJ” Jankowski-Cooper, 75, of Parkersburg died July 21, 2022 at Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was born on May 17, 1947 in Milwalkuee, WI. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Father John Rice officiating. Visitation will be held...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kirkpatrick, John James

John James Kirkpatrick, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away July 25, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 1, 1952, a son to the late Johnny E. and Clara (Koon) Kirkpatrick. John was a member of Calvary Parkersburg Church and worked as a Truck Driver for Valley News Service, GWB, and Parkersburg Delivery Services before retiring. John was a graduate of PHS, class of 1972, and enjoyed his time with the Worthington Senior Men’s Golf League. John was also an avid fan of Steelers Football, Pirates Baseball, and all things WVU.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Malcolm, Donna Lea Kathary Reich

Donna was born in Marietta, Ohio, on November 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Kenneth E. Kathary and Wilma McCauley Kathary. Donna attended Whipple Grade School and graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1955. She continued her education at Marietta College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. She became a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Her retailing experience began at The Sugden Book Store in the summer of 1955 and continued in the ready-to-wear area of Bonham’s Department Store throughout her college years. She accepted a management trainee position with the Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh, PA, after college and continued in retail until 2003, when she retired from Neiman Marcus in San Francisco, CA. Her career consisted of buying and selling merchandise as well as store management. She resided in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Long Island, and Chicago. Her career developed through the years in such retail operations at Bullocks, J. Magnin, Nordstrom, and the Elizabeth Arden Salon division, as well as Neiman Marcus. She strongly believed in giving back to society, and after retiring to the family farm in Whipple, Ohio, volunteering became an important part of her life. Donna was past president of the Marietta Welfare League, past president of the board of directors of the Alpha Xi Delta House, past master of the Order of the Eastern Star, past president of the Betsey Mills Club Trustees, past president of the Washington County Democratic Women’s Club, member of the Washington County Democratic Executive Committee, and a member of the Washington County Democratic Central Committee. Donna was a member of the Gilman Avenue Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Malcolm, a cousin, Jack Hammerger, and her parents.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

The annual Parkersburg Homecoming is returning to downtown next month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival is coming back to Downtown Parkersburg August 19th through the 20th. The free two-day festival will be kicking off Friday night at 6 pm. Opening night will have performances by local band “Rimshot” and country singer “Priscilla Block.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

The Mound Cemetery unveils its 26 new tombstones

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mound Cemetery in Marietta completed its two-year preservation project. Members of the organization came out to see the 26 new tombstones being placed Tuesday morning. The Washington County Historical Society’s tombstone preservation started the project two years ago. The start, the group walked through...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department remembers former Fire Chief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Vienna Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Moore died Tuesday. Moore was a member of the Vienna Department for 28 years. He joined the department in September 1962 and served until March of 1990. Moore spent five years as Fire Chief from 1985 through 1990. Fire Chief...
VIENNA, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy