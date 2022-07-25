ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus

 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."

The suspect, who police identified as Oscar Aleo Garcia, allegedly ran and got on a southbound bus.

Tulsa Police said Garcia went into the store wearing a jacket and hat and covered his face in a bandanna. He allegedly put a bag on the counter and demanded "small bills" from the cashier. The clerk reportedly asked Garcia to repeat what he said, and Garcia allegedly repeated, "small bills."

The clerk reportedly thought Garcia said something about cigarettes, so he asked if Garcia wanted Marlboro Reds. Garcia then said he’d take Marlboro 100s.

Police said Garcia "became frustrated in his inability to pull off the robbery and aborted the attempt."

Before he left, he reportedly filled the bag with energy pills from the area around the cash register. He then allegedly paid for Black and Mild cigars and ran. Police reportedly followed the bus he got on, then he surrendered to officers at a bus stop.

Garcia reportedly visited the QuikTrip earlier that day, too, but he was recognized because of his "distinct appearance."

Garcia was booked on charges of strong arm robbery, wearing a mask in commission of a felony, and a gang-related offense. Tulsa County Jail records show his bond is set at $25,000.

82 Charlie
2d ago

Let me get this right - he tried robbing a store with $ 1ooo. worth of tatos on his face , must be broke then .

