Idaho’s June Unemployment Rate Remains at 2.5%

By now, you’ve heard that the Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to a whopping $1.02 BILLION or $1,020,000,000… that’s a lot of zeroes! The next drawing is this Friday at 9 PM and people are already talking about what they would do with their money. It’s a popular conversation starter and one that could be had with friends or family anywhere. The question should be, however, how much of the lottery winnings would you actually take home after taxes? Better yet – do you go for a lump sum payment or sign up to receive annual payments for the next 30 years? You’ll be subject to whatever tax laws are in the year that you claim your money so you’ll need to be careful in your decision.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO