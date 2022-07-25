Man accused of fatally shooting 6-year-old and her parents at Iowa campground

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (TCD) -- A 23-year-old Nebraska man allegedly fatally shot a 6-year-old girl and her parents before killing himself at a campground.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on Friday, July 22, at approximately 6:23 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Criminal Investigation learned about a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Authorities reportedly responded to the scene and discovered three deceased individuals: 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt. The adult victims' 9-year-old son survived the attack at the campground and was found by a park guest, KCCI-TV reports.

The Department of Public Safety said authorities later discovered a camper that was unaccounted for, and after a search of the area, they located Anthony Sherwin, who was also deceased. He reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform autopsies for the three victims, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A motive has not been released at this time.