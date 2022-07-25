ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England hope to 'inspire the nation' in Women's Euro semifinal vs. Sweden - Sarina Wiegman

By Reuters
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe England women are hoping to "inspire the nation" in their Euro semifinal against Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday with their bid to win the trophy for the first time, coach Sarina Wiegman said. The Lionesses reached the last four after Georgia Stanway scored with a...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Euro 2022: England manager urges Lionesses to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals - and has stressed the need to “be in the now”.The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.“I think reaching the semi-final has been really great already,” Wiegman said.“We hope we get the result we want,” she added, urging fans to “bring the energy”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing ChampionshipsIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs SpainEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
SOCCER
The Independent

When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England will play Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final. After the Lionesses swept Sweden aside on Tuesday, Germany reached their ninth European final the following evening as Alexandra Popp’s double defeated France in Milton Keynes. Germany have won all eight of their previous final appearances, but England will be confident and the hosts will be roared on by a sell-out crowd at Wembley. Sarina Wiegman’s side are also flying on the pitch, and crushed the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.Next up is Germany, with...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Germany vs. France prediction, odds: Soccer expert reveals 2022 Women's Euro picks for Wednesday, July 27

Since losing to host Italy in 1993, Germany has won its last six semifinal matches in the UEFA Women's European Championship and went on to take the title each time. The Germans attempt to extend the streak when they square off against France in the semifinals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on Wednesday. Die Nationalelf failed to reach the semis in 2017 as they were edged 2-1 by Denmark in the quarterfinals. Germany is seeking its ninth overall title, while France is appearing in the semifinals of the tournament for the first time in its history following three straight quarterfinal exits.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kosovare Asllani
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Sarina Wiegman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Women S Euro#Espn2#Tables Hamilton
ESPN

UEFA probes Fenerbahçe after Putin chant against Kyiv team

NYON, Switzerland --  UEFA said Thursday it is investigating Turkish club Fenerbahçe after its fans chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Champions League qualifying game against Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv. The chants were heard at Fenerbahçe's stadium in Istanbul shortly after Vitaliy Buyalskiy scored the...
UEFA
The Independent

Mary Earps hoping England are inspiring the nation with Euro 2022 displays

Mary Earps hopes England’s performances are serving to inspire as the Euro 2022 hosts prepare for Sunday’s Wembley final against Germany.Earps has also spoken about being congratulated by her fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea following the 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.That result, sending the Lionesses into a first major tournament final since Euro 2009, had been preceded by three group-stage wins that included a competition-record 8-0 thrashing of Norway, and then a thrilling 2-1 extra-time triumph against Spain in the last eight.With the team one more victory away from claiming the first...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
ESPN

Barcelona reach agreement to sign Jules Kounde in deal worth up to €55m

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign defender Jules Kounde, the Catalan club confirmed on Thursday. Kounde, 23, will join for a fee of €55 million and sign a contract at Camp Nou until 2027, sources have told ESPN. Once Kounde passes a medical and signs his contract, he will become Barca's sixth signing of a busy summer following the arrivals of Pablo Torre, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea's Timo Werner a target for Juventus, RB Leipzig

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Werner linked with Juventus move. Timo Werner's departure from Chelsea looks possible this summer,...
MLS
SkySports

England Women 4-0 Sweden Women: Alessia Russo brilliance powers Lionesses to Euro 2022 final

A moment of brilliance from Alessia Russo helped power England into the final of Euro 2022, beating Sweden 4-0 in front of a record-breaking crowd at Bramall Lane. The Manchester United striker is a regular fixture off the bench for the Lionesses, but continued to put pressure on Sarina Wiegman's team selection when she scored with an audacious backheel (68), sending the ball wriggling past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl at the near post.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy