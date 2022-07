We have all seen homes of all shapes and sizes with slides inside the house, some shaped like giant bubbles, breathtaking views, and more. But this home is more like a resort than a single-family home. It has been described as a compound with four individual homes throughout the property. This property has 18 bedrooms and 13 full and 5 partial bathrooms. Plus amenities like a massive indoor and outdoor pool, wet bar, media room, tennis court, ice cream parlor, little school house, and more.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO