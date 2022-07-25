Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Weekend Break: Chicagoland Antique and game show
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Check out Marcella at the Chicagoland Antique and game show which showcases a variety of classics from jukeboxes to slot machines. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Warmest Nov. 10th days
O’Hare Airport’s maximum temperature of 76° on Thursday was one of the four warmest days on November 10th or later on record for Chicago since 1871 with two of the four have occurring in the past three Novembers.
Chicago police lay out holiday shopping safety plan
CHICAGO — The holiday season is right around the corner and Chicago police said they are working to ensure business owners and shoppers are safe. Compared to this time last year, burglaries are up nearly 20 percent across Chicago. But on Thursday, CPD laid out their plans to try to deter crime this holiday season.
How to Pair Sneakers With Any Attire
From fashion to fitness, to back-to-back meetings, sneakers have become a staple in everyday life. Anthony Amos, Founder of Sneaker Fare joins us now to share how we can pair sneakers with any attire, from formal to athletic. 331-330-1012. Instagram @sneakerfarekicks. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m....
Randolph Street Market makes a festive return to West Loop
CHICAGO — In West Loop, a chilly Saturday marked an appropriate change in weather to match the opening of a seasonal shopping favorite. Starting this weekend, The Randolph Street Market is back for two weekends-worth of holiday shopping. For nearly 20 years, the market has been a festive staple of the area. This year, 125 […]
Is it a coincidence that every time a hurricane hits the south, the weather in Chicago is perfect?
I have noticed over the last few years that every time a hurricane hits the southern part of the U.S., the weather in Chicago is perfect! Is there a scientific explanation, or is it just a coincidence?. Thanks, Audrey, Chicago (Edgewater) Dear Audrey,. It’s more than a coincidence. Any hurricane...
Midday Fix: BRAVO COMPANY: An Afghanistan Deployment and Its Aftermath
BRAVO COMPANY: An Afghanistan Deployment and Its Aftermath (on sale 11/1) https://www.abramsbooks.com/product/bravo-company_9781419751158/. Thursday, 11/10 @ 6pm CT at the Pritzker Military Museum. 104 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago.
Midday Fix: Garlic Shrimp
Lost Never Found – 3660 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL. Join us for a Paint & Sip evening of fun! Led by artist Dana Phipps. The class will be from 6PM-8PM. Ticket price is $25/person. Price includes a pre-sketched canvas to paint and take home, easel, paint, paintbrushes, and aprons. Food & drink may be purchased during the event. This is a 21+ event.
4 wanted after Red Line pepper spray robbery
CHICAGO — An alert was issued after a Red Line stop robbery early Friday morning involving pepper spray. The robbery took place at around 2:10 a.m. on the Roosevelt stop platform, according to police. A man was pepper sprayed twice after being approached by three women and a man....
Jill Biden to visit Chicago to kick off National Apprenticeship Week
CHICAGO — First lady Jill Biden will be in Chicago Monday to kick off National Apprenticeship Week. She will be accompanied by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. According to the Office of the First Lady, the goal is to highlight […]
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
Woman stabbed man in groin during altercation on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the groin by a woman during an altercation on the city’s South Side. The incident happened in the 5500 block of South May around 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said the 33-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known woman when she […]
Tracking the approaching cold air
Cold front arrives Thursday night Cold front moving east through Chicago Thursday night will merge with northward-moving remnant “Nicole” low pressure along the western Virginia/North Carolina border Friday evening, the combined system moving off the east coast and out into the western Atlantic ocean Saturday. Temperatures plummet as a strong cold front passes through our […]
Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming
RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
Nikola Vucevic fined $15,000 for gesture vs Pelicans
CHICAGO – Thanks to a moment early on in the game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Bulls’ center is going to have to pay the NBA a little money. Nikola Vucevic was fined $15,000 by the league on Friday for an obscene gesture with 4:32 to go in the first quarter in the Bulls’ 115-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Juicy Seafood’s Grand Opening in Orland Park
Juicy Seafood creates Cajun style cuisine that combines delicious spices and fresh seafood. General manager Lindsey Bacon tells us of their newest location in the suburbs and what you can find on the menu. 708-966-4937.
Jack Sanborn’s nerves didn’t last before his first NFL start with the Bears
Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn, a native of Lake Zurich, made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.
Construction halted after noose discovered at Obama Presidential Center worksite; $100K reward
CHICAGO (WGNTV) — Construction has been halted at the Obama Presidential Center worksite after a noose was discovered. Lakeside Alliance, the construction company behind the center, said they were informed Thursday morning and police were called. The company is suspending operations onsite “in order to provide another series of...
Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting near McDonald’s in Roseland
CHICAGO — A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near a McDonald’s Thursday afternoon in Roseland, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue. Police said the people were on the sidewalk when an unknown person shot them. […]
