Extreme heat has plagued countries across the world in recent weeks. Wildfires have devastated parts of Spain and Portugal, where an estimated 1,100 people have died from the heat; and the U.K logged a new record temperature of 104.5 degrees. These incidents have exposed that those places are under-equipped when it comes to air-conditioning, either because high temperatures have been historically uncommon or homes are older. But, even in the U.S., where AC is comparatively ubiquitous, there are still gaps in access, often in some of the most vulnerable areas.

