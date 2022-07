Doug Pederson is entering his first season as Jacksonville Jaguars, and he's already doing something right: Not being Urban Meyer. It's hard to describe the current state of the Jaguars organization, but "recovery" might be the right word after arguably the most disastrous head coaching hire in modern NFL history. Not only did Meyer's team look unfit for the NFL in his lone season, he personally looked unfit for a league that was entirely new to him.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO