Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are poised to go head to head in the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds, as the candidates seek to woo northern voters and blue-on-blue attacks intensify in the race for the top job.It is the first of 12 sessions for party faithful across the country to quiz the final two candidates before voting for the next party leader and prime minister closes on September 2.The two-hour hustings will be broadcast on LBC radio from 7pm and hosted by presenter Nick Ferrari.The event takes place in Leeds, where Ms Truss was hoping to...

ELECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO