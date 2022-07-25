ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Alexander by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alexander and central Iredell Counties through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Taylorsville, or near Stony Point, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Lookout Shoals Lake, Hiddenite, Turnersburg and Scotts. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rutherford, southwestern Cleveland and northwestern Cherokee Counties through 545 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Forest City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Forest City, Gaffney, Shelby, Spindale, Boiling Springs NC, Ellenboro, Lattimore, Mooresboro, Bostic and Cowpens National Battlefield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy