Flood Advisory issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alexander and central Iredell Counties through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Taylorsville, or near Stony Point, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Lookout Shoals Lake, Hiddenite, Turnersburg and Scotts. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 51 MINUTES AGO