ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Popular Bethpage Butcher To Close After More Than 50 Years In Business

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A beloved Long Island business will soon close after decades in business.

Swan Prime Meat & Italian Specialties will have its last day in business on Sunday, July 31, the owners announced.

The butcher is located at 410 North Wantagh Ave. in Bethpage.

"The decision to close down this business was not easy, but we have accomplished our goal of serving the community and offering excellent service to all of our customers for over 50 years," the announcement reads.

Jackie Harten, a resident of Hicksville, said she was shocked to hear the news, adding that the owner plans to retire.

Harten said her parents have been customers of the butcher for 30 years, and she has been going to the shop since she was a child.

“The whole community is kind of shocked," she said. "When I was there, there were people that were crying.”

Harten said she and her family are savoring what remains of the last bulk order they made from Swan Prime Meat.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Long Island, Hamptons sales slow and listings tick up

As bidding wars, minimal inventory and high prices have pushed buyers out of the Long Island housing market, hope for new supply may finally be emerging. In Nassau and Suffolk counties, excluding the East End, sales have slowed as the median sale price reached $605,000 in the second quarter, up 9 percent in a year. Bidding wars accounted for 6 of 10 sales during the quarter, according to a report for Douglas Elliman by Miller Samuel.
REAL ESTATE
officelovin.com

A Look Inside Lidl’s New Syosset HQ

Grocery brand Lidl hired construction and development services firm CNY Group to construct their new office in Syosset, New York. “Located in Syosset, Long Island [New York], Lidl’s newest corporate location establishes an anchor for its growing presence across the Northeast, providing the team with a state-of-the-art workspace to better serve the local partnerships that enable its fresh-food-at-discount-prices commitment. Having overseen construction administration for nearly a dozen new Lidl supermarkets across New York over the last few years, CNY Group seamlessly translated its experience with the brand’s aggressive timeline and budget requirements to its new regional office.
SYOSSET, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hicksville, NY
City
Bethpage, NY
City
Wantagh, NY
Bethpage, NY
Business
tbrnewsmedia.com

The Northport Hotel is coming along despite delays

Recent visitors to the Village of Northport have witnessed 225 Main St. develop into the boutique hotel that the owners have anticipated for years. Kevin O’Neill, co-owner of The Northport Hotel, along with Richard Dolce, said things are finally coming along after a few delays, including several supply chain issues. He said while he’s not 100% certain when the hotel will officially open, he is hoping for around October this year.
NORTHPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#The Butcher
The Staten Island Advance

A peek inside an Amazon Fresh store: Is the new supermarket concept coming to Staten Island?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amazon Fresh made its highly anticipated debut in New Jersey last week, opening an expansive store in Paramus on Ridgewood Avenue, NJ.com has reported. And while the 40,000-square-foot supermarket, equipped with Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Dash Carts and several private label food brands, is making a big splash in the Garden State, attracting customers from throughout the Tristate area, it also serves as a good indicator of the shopping experience that could soon be coming to Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
greaterlongisland.com

NY’s first Amazon Fresh opens in Oceanside; here’s a photo tour

Amazon Fresh is introducing the future of grocery shopping to Long Island with its simple, “just walk out” experience — enabling shopping to leave a grocery store without the hassle of checking out. Amazon Fresh debuted its first New York location earlier this month at 3620 Long...
OCEANSIDE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Hamptons.com

Enjoy a Spectacular Boat Cruise in the Hamptons with HampTiki

Summer in the Hamptons is best enjoyed at the beach or on a boat. HampTiki is the best way to have fun with your friends and family out at sea!. You can rent a private boat decorated with a fun tiki theme, bring your own drinks, snacks, and music playlist and create unforgettable memories. The boat will stop by at any of the waterfront restaurants in the area, or head over to a quiet nook, it’s all up to you. Dance away on the boat’s unique floor plan and take in the stunning sunset or sunrise!
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
TBR News Media

Between You and Me: Meet me at the bistro table in Port Jefferson … or is it in Paris?

Sitting at a bistro table on the sidewalk in Port Jefferson village this morning, sipping my coffee and people-watching, it occurred to me I could be anywhere enjoying such a scene. I was lingering on after a breakfast business meeting, and now alone, I relaxed with this thought. I could be in the many shoreline villages strung along the New England coast or any of the Atlantic fishing ports of the United States, or for that matter, those on the Pacific or the Gulf of Mexico. I could even be in Paris or Rome, although those are not portside locations.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Local bar honors one of its own

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Momo’s Too, in Bayport, will be hosting a fundraiser in honor of one of the pub’s most beloved bartenders, Billy Schulz, who died. Funds collected will go to benefit the Kortright Cares Foundation. “Billy started going to Momo’s when he turned 21 and loved...
BAYPORT, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
324K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy