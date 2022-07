A foot pursuit Monday on South Main Street ended with the arrest of a suspect wanted on a warrant for felony auto theft. Hopkinsville police were called to a disturbance and a computer check revealed one of the parties involved—25-year old Isaac Wooton of Livermore—was wanted on a warrant. He allegedly fled when officers approached him near Ninth and Main and had to be tased once he was caught as he allegedly struggled with the officers.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO