All About Emotional Incest Syndrome

My mother was like this. From a very young age I was her confidant, heard all about my father's multiple infidelities, including names of his gf's, etc, listening to her whine about what a horrible husband he was & even into adulthood expected me to be her support system while she tolerated his wanton behavior til the day he died. I finally put my foot down when I was about 35 & she tried to involve my own children. Lots of things a child should never have to grow up knowing or enduring. A lot of emotional burden. Should have sought out a pastor, friend or therapist except she probably knew they'd all tell her to leave him.
What a bunch of Pshyco babble! So now if a family maintains close ties, they are abnormal in some way? Man we as a society have really gone off the rails, haven’t we?
My wife passed away 4 years ago. I choose to spend time with my children instead of another woman. I’m trying to fulfill the role of both parents and you believe this is detrimental to the health of my kids?
Comments / 113