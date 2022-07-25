The Hound’s Tale Moving Forward With Expansion Into Former Space Of A Chef’s Kitchen

Wedding Reception Venue: Princess Anne Country Club,. Emily and Caroline wanted their wedding to be like a giant “thank you” to the people who had supported them over the years with personal elements that would make the day so unique and special to them as well. They did this by creating a phenomenal experience for their guests for the whole night after a gorgeous wedding ceremony at Eastern Shore Chapel (where their wedding was the first LGBTQ+ wedding ceremony ever at the chapel). The couple treated their guests to a curated bourbon bar during cocktail hour (one of the brides, Emily, is from Kentucky) and an ultra-interactive band that kept the dance floor packed all night. They sourced sentimental items like Emily’s favorite ginger ale from her small Kentucky hometown, had fried oysters as appetizers as an ode to Virginia Beach and then worked with the venue to create a custom spicy Asian noodle and dumpling station, which was the meal they had on their first date. And although they couldn’t include their adorable dog, Monte, onsite that day, they featured his naughty rambunctiousness in the design of their wedding cake. (See that cutie in the cake photos below!)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO