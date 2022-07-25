ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

The Hound’s Tale Moving Forward With Expansion Into Former Space Of A Chef’s Kitchen

By Brandy Centolanza
peninsulachronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG-Progress is being made in downtown Williamsburg in the space that was the beloved A Chef’s Kitchen. In March, Michelle and Steve Sieling, who currently operate three downtown restaurants on Prince George Street, leased the...

peninsulachronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Made Co. Hosting Summer Nights Market July 30

WILLIAMSBURG-Made Co., a sustainable goods retailer that offers apparel, accessories, and products for the home, will host a summer night market on Saturday, July 30. Patrons can stroll under the lights outside through the Culture Café alley and shop at the market, which will feature local makers, summer cocktails, and more.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Giving Back Is Large Part Of Mission Of The Captain’s Den and Aromas

Aromas Coffee House and Bakery in Williamsburg and The Captain’s Den in Newport News recently announced their latest specialty drink fundraiser to help local non-profits. Each quarter, the establishments designate a drink and give a portion of the proceeds from the sale of that drink during the quarter to a non-profit or charitable organization. For the third quarter, they are offering a Salted Caramel White Chocolate Latte that can either be served hot or blended for a smoothie. This quarter’s recipient is the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
rvahub.com

Hook and Reel on Forest Hill Avenue Appears to be Open

Their Facebook page doesn’t reflect it but the big sign on the building, the banners, and flags around the building tell us that Hook and Reel (7131 Forest Hill Ave) is now open. If their hours are the same as the Norfolk location they’ll be open Sun–Thu: 12PM–10PM and Fri–Sat: 12PM–11PM.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Food & Drinks
Williamsburg, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Williamsburg, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Adams Shoes Footwear Store in Newport News Is Going Out of Business

NEWPORT NEWS-One local shoe store, which has been in business for more than eight decades, has announced it is permanently closing. Adams Shoes, located in Warwick Center shopping center in Newport News, is closing up shop. The store had been in business for close to 87 years. Want to read...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Virginia

When it comes to food, most Americans would say that they eat meat regularly, and if they were asked what's one dish that they like to order when going out, they would probably say a good steak. Now, while it's true that there are plenty of people out there who either don't like the taste of meat or they don't eat it because of other reasons, this article is for those who love a good steak and are looking for new restaurants to go out.
VIRGINIA STATE
equallywed.com

Sentimental Elements Shine For These Two Brides’ Virginia Beach Wedding Featuring Bourbon, Rainbows and a Plethora of Family Support

Wedding Reception Venue: Princess Anne Country Club,. Emily and Caroline wanted their wedding to be like a giant “thank you” to the people who had supported them over the years with personal elements that would make the day so unique and special to them as well. They did this by creating a phenomenal experience for their guests for the whole night after a gorgeous wedding ceremony at Eastern Shore Chapel (where their wedding was the first LGBTQ+ wedding ceremony ever at the chapel). The couple treated their guests to a curated bourbon bar during cocktail hour (one of the brides, Emily, is from Kentucky) and an ultra-interactive band that kept the dance floor packed all night. They sourced sentimental items like Emily’s favorite ginger ale from her small Kentucky hometown, had fried oysters as appetizers as an ode to Virginia Beach and then worked with the venue to create a custom spicy Asian noodle and dumpling station, which was the meal they had on their first date. And although they couldn’t include their adorable dog, Monte, onsite that day, they featured his naughty rambunctiousness in the design of their wedding cake. (See that cutie in the cake photos below!)
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Prince George#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Williamsburg Progress
Essence

Graves Of Colonial Virginia’s Oldest Black Churches Excavated

Virginia archeologists are digging up graves in an area that used to be a parking lot. In 1776, both free and enslaved Blacks joined together and formed the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, VA. When a tornado damaged the original church in 1834, it was re-built and the second building lasted for more than a century, until it was turned into a parking lot for Colonial Williamsburg, a living museum, in 1956.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
peninsulachronicle.com

Avelo Airlines Will Offer Nonstop Flights From Newport News-Williamsburg Airport to Florida Beginning This Fall

NEWPORT NEWS- Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday, July 26 it will begin offering nonstop flights from Newport News-Williamsburg Airport (PHF) this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Florida. A formal announcement was made at 10am from PHF, where Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Travis Christ, head...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Williamsburg VA You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Williamsburg? Well, you have come to the right place because here there are 15 of the best places to eat throughout the historic city. Here you will find the perfect place to relax after spending your day strolling through the charming cobblestone streets where the first settlers came to America. You are sure to work up an appetite after your day of shopping, sightseeing, or hitting the famous amusement park Busch Gardens.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places for Breakfast in Williamsburg VA You Must Try

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat breakfast in Williamsburg Virginia, you can stop looking! Here you will find a comprehensive list of the best breakfast restaurants in Williamsburg VA. Pancake houses are dizzyingly popular here, but each offers their own take on breakfast (or brunch!), whether it’s through...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Zoo announces passing of Charo the Cheetah

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is mourning the loss of Charo the Cheetah. In an announcement Monday, the zoo said 10-year-old Charo had liver disease and was in kidney failure. Her condition was in such decline, the veterinarian decided it was best to put Charo to sleep.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy