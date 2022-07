LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was left fighting for his life after a shooting, and police say the gunman has since been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Edwin Riley for assault. Kentucky State Police had been searching for Riley, who was arrested sometime Tuesday evening and booked into the Shelby County Detention Center.

