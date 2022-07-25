Legendary Radio Host Takes Shots at Alabama and Will Anderson

College football is nearly upon us. The bands are tuning up, the kegs are filling, and the Golden Egg is a-scramblin’. Just in time for the most wonderful time of the year, John Talty’s ‘The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban’—a deep-dive into the world of college football’s most exacting czar—is also poised to hit shelves. You may not be looking for a page turner with wall-to-wall football on the way, but Talty has included plenty of juicy tidbits to help grease the library card. Chief among them is a near bombshell, one that had the potential to rock college football to its core only to have its detonation sequence canceled at the last moment. And no, it’s not that Saban had never heard of Zaxby’s …

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO