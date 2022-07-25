Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas with water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable such as Overton Road east of La Cholla Blvd which is closed due to flooding as of 11 am. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is also occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1100 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has tapered off, however the urban and small stream flooding will continue for another hour or two as it takes time for the water to recede. Up to 1.4 inches of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO