Chicago Bears training camp is officially upon us as players report to Halas Hall on Tuesday with practices officially beginning on Wednesday. There are already a number of storylines coming out of Lake Forest this week and more are well on the way. Linebacker Roquan Smith’s possible holdout and defensive end Robert Quinn’s status will be top-of-mind for fans heading into camp. Meanwhile, position battles and roster spot competition will ramp up when practices get underway.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO