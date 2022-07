When the Ole Miss Rebels travel to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers, it will be a vital game for both programs. The Tigers will be coming off of three consecutive weeks of SEC play with a road trip to Auburn, home game against Tennessee and a road trip to the swamp to play Florida. For that, Ole Miss likely catches them at a good time because the Tigers are likely to be beat up after playing three physical football teams.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO