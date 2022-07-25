ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

80s Themed Indie Horror Movie Filmed in Indiana to Make Screen Debut in Evansville in October

By Kat Mykals
103GBF
103GBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no doubt that we love a good horror movie around here at GBF and we have an extra special place in our hearts for local, independent horror movies. Let's just file this one under "Hoosier Horror." Filmed in part in Evansville, Indiana, Please Don't Make Me is said to...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Corn Maze Beer Fest in Indiana Returns in 2022

How do you make a corn maze more entertaining? Combine it with a beer fest, of course. Fall will be here before you know it. Pumpkin patches, apple cider, bonfires, corn mazes, and other fun fall activities will be returning, so you might want to make some plans ahead of time on what kind of fall fun you will want to get into this year.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

The Story Behind this Unique Kentucky Headstone is Heartbreaking

How unexpected and wonderful is that? If you want to see it in person, you can. Just drive to Hawesville!. Hawesville Cemetery (also known as Memory Gardens) in Hancock County, Kentucky, is home to one of the coolest headstones you will ever see. My friend David Wolfe, who's a local history buff and paranormal researcher, recently encountered and photographed this incredible headstone.
HAWESVILLE, KY
103GBF

New Bubble Tea Restaurant Opens in Evansville

A new place to grab a refreshing bubble tea has opened its doors in Evansville. In recent years, bubble tea seems to have really risen in popularity, but I know some still aren't familiar with it. So what exactly is bubble tea? According to KungFuTea.com:. Bubble Tea (also known as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
103GBF

Cast Your Vote to Determine the Best Food at Evansville’s Annual Fall Festival

Believe it or not, we're less than three months away from the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Evansville's west side. This year's festival will take place October 3rd through the 8th and will feature all the great things you've known and loved your entire life. The lawn of the west branch library will be filled with all your favorite rides and games; the main stage at 12th and Franklin will have live entertainment each evening; and of course, the main reason many of us make our way down to Franklin Street at least once, if not multiple times, that week — the food. As in years past, over 130 booths run by local non-profits, churches, and school organizations among others, will line both sides of Franklin Street offering thousands of food options for you to devour. The question is, out of all those options, which one is the best of the best?
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

We Found 10 Ghost Kitchens Hiding in Evansville, Indiana, But They Aren’t That Scary

If you have ordered food from an app like GrubHub recently, you might think that Evansville has several new restaurants, but with familiar addresses. Ghost Kitchens are also known as delivery-only restaurants, virtual kitchens, shadow kitchens, commissary kitchens, cloud kitchen, or dark kitchens. Local restaurant owners can add a delivery-only brand to generate more money.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Animal Shelter Hosting Harry PAWter Fundraising Event July 30th

Grab your wands and head over to PAWgwarts! Harry Pawter is ready to help some great animals find their forever homes while raising money for the Vanderburgh Humane Society!. Who doesn't love the magical world of Harry Potter? The same is true for our animal friends at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. This Saturday, July 30th they will be hosting their annual Harry Pawter and the Magical Creatures adoption event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Horror Film#Slasher Film#Make Screen Debut#Bokeh Lounge#House#North Congress Avenue
103GBF

Young & Established to Host Back Pack Drive in Evansville August 1, 2022

The new school season will be starting before we know it and with the rising cost of goods and services here at a home and all across the country, some families may be finding themselves in a tough financial situation when it comes time to purchase school supplies for their kids. The Evansville-area youth organization, Young & Established is stepping up to do its part to help kids in the community head back to school with the supplies they need.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana Native Has Roles in ‘Stranger Things’, New Film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Former Shoney’s to become new locally owned steakhouse

The management team of Jasper Pub ‘N’ Grub and Fry’D & Chop’D plan on opening a new steakhouse, Legacy Steakhouse, in the former Jasper Shoney’s Restaurant location. In a Facebook announcement, the group stated the new restaurant will open sometime this fall.
JASPER, IN
103GBF

An English Guy Tries to Pronounce Counties and Cities in Kentucky [Video]

This is hysterical and, yes, Daviess County gets a shout out in the video. Jon Lovell, the host of the Love Jon Lovell YouTube series, says he wants to move from England to Kentucky. But, before he does, he needs to learn how to properly pronounce the names of important cities and counties in the Commonwealth. By the way, Hancock County and Muhlenberg County get their names butchered too. LOL Here goes!
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
103GBF

Vanderburgh Co. Fair Cancels 2022 3-J Rodeo

My daughter is a first-year 4-Her and we both learned a ton. The biggest thing we learned was that the weather sometimes doesn't always cooperate with what you have planned. Last week, my daughter and I sweated our booties off at the Warrick Co. Fair. And, unfortunately, the Vanderburgh Co. Fair week is seeing its "fair share" of uncooperative weather.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Evansville Police Department Hiring Crossing Guards For 2022 School Year

The 2022-2023 school year will be coming up before you know it, and the Evansville Police Department is looking to hire crossing guards for the EVSC. As you know, there are several busy intersections near school zones in Evansville. With school starting up in August, Crossing Guards are an essential need to ensure that children get to and from school safely. That's why the Evansville Police Department is looking to hire Adult Crossing guards to help make sure the kids in the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation can safely cross the streets before and after school.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials: Car leaves scene after hitting Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a car hit an Evansville home and left the scene. It happened on South Garvin Avenue close to Cross Street. Officials were called out there around 3:30 Monday morning. EPD and the building inspector were called to investigate. We’re working to get more information....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

SCPD: Santa Claus juvenile missing

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) wants help locating Kendall King, a missing juvenile. SCPD says on July 21 it responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village in reference to a runaway juvenile. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and SCPD is trying to get King back home […]
SANTA CLAUS, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy