80s Themed Indie Horror Movie Filmed in Indiana to Make Screen Debut in Evansville in October

Believe it or not, we're less than three months away from the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Evansville's west side. This year's festival will take place October 3rd through the 8th and will feature all the great things you've known and loved your entire life. The lawn of the west branch library will be filled with all your favorite rides and games; the main stage at 12th and Franklin will have live entertainment each evening; and of course, the main reason many of us make our way down to Franklin Street at least once, if not multiple times, that week — the food. As in years past, over 130 booths run by local non-profits, churches, and school organizations among others, will line both sides of Franklin Street offering thousands of food options for you to devour. The question is, out of all those options, which one is the best of the best?

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO