The entire baseball landscape could look different one week from now, as contenders bolster their rosters with an eye on October as others look toward 2023 and beyond. MLB.com takes a look at the best trade chip for each club, whether they’re planning to buy or sell. That’s not to say these players will be traded this month, but each of them could help their respective teams accomplish their Trade Deadline goals.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO