Danielle Fishel's first day as Topanga Lawrence was almost her last. During a recent episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast, hosts Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, were joined by director David Trainer to look back on "Boy Meets World." After Fishel first auditioned for the role on the ABC sitcom, she never received a callback. However, when the original actor didn't work out, Trainer asked Fishel to read for the part again. Fishel received the call on a Friday night that she got the part and had to be on set on Monday...

TV SERIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO