Chester “Chet” Raybon, III, 67, of Zebulon passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. He was born in Janesville, WI a son of Sylvia Gurley Raybon and Chester “C.M.” Raybon, Jr. He is preceded in death by his father, C.M. Raybon, Jr. a sister, Keisa Raybon Phillips and a brother, Danny “Elvis” Raybon.

ZEBULON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO